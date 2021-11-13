Watch now: Independent barbers keep roots in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — A fresh taper, a line-up and a hot shave are not hard to come by in Bloomington-Normal; it just depends on what you’re looking for in a barber.

The roots of Bloomington-Normal’s independent barber scene are still showing 80 years after Robert Gaston became one of the first Black barbers in town, opening Gaston’s Barbershop in Normal in 1960.

His son, Gary Muhammad, started cutting hair at the shop straight out of barber college in 1976, after it had moved to downtown Bloomington and become The Upper Cut — a beacon and home base for residents and Black students who moved to the area for college.

Now 65, Muhammad can be found with clippers in hand working alongside two other barbers at A Kut Above, 919 W. Market St. in Bloomington.

Having cut hair for three generations of Bloomington residents, Muhammad said he's not ready to retire.

“Barbering can be a very lucrative business depending on how hard you work,” he said with a laugh. “It has also given me a level of independence. I can pretty much make my own hours, I don’t have to punch a clock necessarily, but you do have to be accountable to your customer base. That’s real and that kind of keeps you grounded.”

The American Barber Association estates the hair care industry in the U.S. totals $45 billion. And while franchise salons and barbers such as Sport Clips and Supercuts have become more popular nationwide, barbers in Bloomington-Normal say they’re nothing to worry about.

Davin Garrett, owner of Underground Barbershop for 13 years, said every barbershop has a niche, from the corporate-run to the locally owned.

“A lot of people ask about competition. I think the only competition that people should be concerned about is yourself. I think if you can find enough people to support you, then you don’t have to worry about other corporations,” he said from his shop at 1531 E. College Ave. in Normal. “I think everybody can find their own lane to support themselves or their lifestyle.”

'The quality of the work'

A report by the research firm IBISWorld estimates revenue for the barber shop industry grew about 3% for the past five years. Various COVID restrictions have likely slowed the trendline.

In Bloomington, Jamonte Stewart said franchises have talented barbers, but they’re “taking advantage of their employees,” pushing them to cut within slim time frames and valuing quantity over quality.

“We’re not at risk,” he said from Empire Barbershop, 1236 E. Empire St., where he’s been the owner since 2011. “Being an independent barber is a lot better than working for a major corporation. I kind of feel that that’s what’s going to happen in the next 15 years — people fighting against major corporations or rebelling. … Independency is not going anywhere.”

Muhammad said he was surprised when those corporate shops started moving into Bloomington-Normal, and while they have all the bells and whistles, “everything that glitters is not necessarily gold.”

“I think the nature of our business is that it doesn’t matter the quantity of chairs that you have, the number of shops that you may have. It’s really the quality of the work,” he said. “Therein is the key, I think: just making sure that you do excellent work, treat that person like they’re the most important person in the world at that time. That will always get you return customers.”

Muhammad said it’s the personal touch of a hometown shop that makes a difference.

“When you walk in a place, the smaller shops, the independent shops, they know your name when you come through the door. That’s kind of the thing that people cling to, that personal attention that they get,” he said.

For Bloomington-Normal, there seems to be no shortage of barbershops, each reflecting a different personality.

Stewart wanted to create a more “boutique” experience, so he cuts in a room separate from the lobby, where guitars and local artwork hang and artisan soaps are available near the entrance. Empire is comfortable and warm, yet electric.

Garrett, who defines his style by his professionalism, has a shop lined with windows, letting light pour in, with bright LEDs lining his mirrors as well. Underground is sharp with clean lines.

A Kut Above is the traditional barbershop, born of the westside, welcoming in the community’s steady foot traffic.

“The barbershop has always been kind of an institution in the Black community and when people come to the barbershop they feel like they can be themself, they can let their hair down — or up,” Muhammad said. “I guess you could say it’s fertile ground for any type of discussion. We can solve the world’s problems sometimes, just in the barbershop.”

Friendly service, good work, consistency and respect were some of the key attributes the barbers said they believe keep their customers coming back.

“Clients bounce around from shop to shop and they will tell you the things that they want, the things that were lacking at other establishments, so I just try to pick up the pieces where they fall. That’s how I lock in on my clientele, trying to give them the things that they’ve missing,” Garrett said. “I just try to remember that when they come in for the first time or the fifth time. That’s how I conduct my business just to be successful.”

Said Muhammad, “I am really really inspired to see so many young people doing great works with the hair business nowadays. That’s what it’s all about: passing it on to another generation.”

The stomping ground

As one of the oldest barbers in the city, Muhammad strives to keep an open mind when it comes to styles young people want — “no matter how bad they might look to me,” he said, laughing.

“It really kind of makes you feel good when you’ve got some junior high or high school young people come in and want you, instead of maybe some younger barber that is more in their age group, maybe might understand what kind of styles they want better, but they still want you and I’m 65,” he said. “So that makes you feel good when you feel like you’re still current enough to do their hair.”

Many of the barbers in Bloomington-Normal are connected. They’ve worked together, for each other or helped each other set up their own space. In listing off the names of just about every barber in the community and explaining how their stories cross, Stewart said they all continue to learn from each other, picking up new things from every experience.

Cassius Crittenden, owner of the Bloomington Normal Barber College, helped many of those barbers get their start, while Muhammad said some started in his father’s shop like he did.

“They learned their craft very well and they went on to do good things with their own,” Muhammad said. “I think our shop, the Gaston’s Upper Cut, gave birth to several other excellent Black barbershops in town. Hopefully they carry some of the same culture that they learned being at Gaston’s.

“You'll probably never really be able to dismiss the old-school nature of hair care; that includes barbers as well as beauticians.”

Barbershops have been called the Black man’s country club for decades, and Garrett agreed that the opportunity to build relationships with clients helps to create an environment that garners community.

“This is a source of information for finding out things, seeing what’s going on in the community, the neighborhood, events. It’s a public stomping ground for everyone,” he said.

The barbers also stressed the value of welcoming everyone into their shops — all races, ages and walks of life.

“You've got to diversify what you're clipping, is what I say,” Garrett said.

As a quasi community center, Muhammad said the shops he’s worked in have played an active role in the community as well, including “facilitating formal discussion at the shop when there are disputes and conflict.”

“We are a barbershop, we do service people, we are a business, but we also serve in other ways if we can,” he said. “As I was growing up I watched my father, and it entertained people from various walks of life throughout the years. So I couldn’t help it; I guess I got it honestly, always helping people out.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

