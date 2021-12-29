Watch now: Hy-Vee adding retail security teams

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday the introduction of a new retail security team to all of their stores across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee, which has a store at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, says retail security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. The officers, who many have background in law enforcement, are trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both customers and employees. The officers have received training from Hy-Vee retail security leaders and law enforcement partners, according to a news release. 

Officers are already in several stores, and more officers are being trained. Hy-Vee will continue to recruit officers to join the security team. Those who are interested should email retailsecurity@hy-vee.com.

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy announced on Tuesday that the school would start the spring semester with two weeks of remote learning in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads.

