Watch now: Hy-Vee adding retail security teams

BLOOMINGTON — Hy-Vee announced Wednesday the introduction of a new retail security team to all of their stores across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee, which has a store at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, says retail security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. The officers, who many have background in law enforcement, are trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both customers and employees. The officers have received training from Hy-Vee retail security leaders and law enforcement partners, according to a news release.