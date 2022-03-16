Watch now: How the women of Mystic Kitchen created a downtown hotspot

BLOOMINGTON — The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room, 306 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Mystic Kitchen is a wine bar and restaurant that opened in September 2019, and is co-owned by Chelsea Heffernan and Terrie Vander Lugt.

Heffernan was previously in the event management and restaurant business. Vander Lugt was a director of hospitality and wine distributor, and the two met when Vander Lugt was delivering wine to one of the restaurants Heffernan was working at. The two always joked about working together in the future, and ultimately decided to combine their restaurant and wine backgrounds.

"We love being downtown; it has the most eclectic and diverse diners," Heffernan said. "There is an energy down here that I love, and a community with other business owners. I think we fit into the downtown environment."

Mystic opened as a wine and cheese bar just months before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but grew into a full-fledged restaurant. Throughout the pandemic, they offered at-home wine, cocktail and meal kits, as well as virtual wine tastings, curbside pickup and delivery.

The most popular menu items include the tamale cakes with pulled carnitas and Southwest cornbread, the steak, and the shrimp sliders. They offer seafood as well as weekly chef features paired with wine. Wine tastings and wine flights are offered as well.

The restaurant's cocktails range from sweet to spicy to strong. Heffernan even makes her own signature cocktails that are often infused with wine, such as the Loving Cup, one of their most popular cocktails. Their No. 1 best-selling drink, however, is the old-fashioned.

"Mystic is a place that you can go and have dinner and not rush off; it's a place to stay and hang out and have another drink," Vander Lugt said. "I love this community; it has such a personality and character. I love seeing new people and also the same people that come in several times a week."

Mystic Kitchen also has a movie and music theme throughout its menu. For example they have a drink called "Emily's going to need a bigger boat," which is named after a song. The drink is inspired by a loved one who passed away, and 50% of the proceeds from that drink go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Mystic has a retail shop upstairs where guests can purchase wine, Mystic-branded apparel and more.

"My favorite part is coming to work. We're constantly creating and in control of what we do here and what we put out in front of guests," Heffernan said. "We're really grateful for the support from the people working inside and the people coming from outside."

The Mystic Kitchen & Tasting Room is open 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 3 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The kitchen closes each day at 9 p.m. They offer curbside pickup, online ordering, and indoor and outdoor dining services. Reservations are required.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.