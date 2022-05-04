Watch now: How the Pop Up Chicken Shop 'popped up' at the Bloomington VFW

BLOOMINGTON — The Pop Up Chicken Shop, 1006 E. Lincoln St., inside VFW Post 454 in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Pop Up Chicken Shop opened Oct. 15, 2018, and is owned by Aaron Francis. Francis is originally from Kentucky, but moved to the Bloomington-Normal area 20 years ago when he was in the eighth grade.

Francis partnered with Chris Bradley to open the restaurant. Bradley used to be the head chef at Rosie's Pub in Bloomington and started Fort Jesse Café in Normal.

"I've been cooking since I was 3 years old," Francis added. "I have a family lineage of cooks and it is a staple in my family. It is who I am as a person. We used to have dinner parties four times a week at my house, so I learned what it means to be hospitable. I have a true passion in making people happy with the food I make. My mom taught me everything I know."

Francis and Bradley both wanted to own their own place instead of working for someone else. They chose the VFW as the location for their restaurant because other start-up restaurants had previously had success there. Francis said they have ample space for dining as well.

The two came up with the name to allude to the fact they were literally "popping up" at the VFW, but instead they are here to stay.

"We have high-quality food and a streamlined process; we're the only place you can get hand-breaded chicken in less than five minutes," Francis said. "Our hospitality is above and beyond. We spend an equal amount of time preparing food and taking care of the restaurant; it's the best."

Pop Up Chicken Shop's most popular menu items include the Sando and the Illinois Hot Chicken Horseshoe. The Sando is a boneless breast with cider vinegar, slaw, pop up sauce, dill pickle and a cornmeal bun. The Illinois Hot Chicken Horseshoe is two hand-breaded chicken tenders stacked atop Texas toast, dill fries smothered in smoked Gouda chipotle cheese sauce, and served with pickles.

The restaurant has won Best Fried Chicken for the Pantagraph Choice series for the last four years, and Best Chicken Sandwich for the last two years.

The restaurant offers a sandwich of the week special. Francis said people love their specials, and that helps separate them from other restaurants.

"My favorite part is the interactions with customers; many I'm now friends with and talk to them on a daily basis," Francis said. "Money is not my main goal; I want to provide bliss with food."

Francis said he has big things in store for the restaurant. He eventually wants to move the Pop Up Chicken Shop into its own building, and wants to "plug and play" the restaurant into a franchise throughout Central Illinois. He said he wants to be the next Steak 'n Shake and go nationwide.

"Our relationship with the VFW has been amazing; they have helped me grow," Francis said. "We've had a line to the door every day for the last four years; we have a very cult-like following with some people here four to five times a week. I want to give a huge thank you to the community; we are here to stay because of Bloomington-Normal."

Francis also does three catering events a year for the VFW and donates to them once a year.

The Pop Up Chicken Shop is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sunday. They offer dine-in and curbside pickup services.

