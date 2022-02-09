Watch now: How Schooners became a Bloomington staple

BLOOMINGTON — Schooners, 810 E. Grove St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Schooners opened in October 1983 in an old Pizza Hut building on Main Street. Gene and Greg Gebhards were the original owners and Bob Groetkin worked with them from day one, then became a partner 10 years later. The Gebhards have since retired, and Groetkin is running the show with Adam Jones and Matt Palveski.

Groetkin was born and raised in Iowa, but has been in the Bloomington-Normal since 1976.

"People enjoy coming here because we have a good ambiance and we are part of them, we are literally a neighborhood place," Groetkin said. "We stay involved in the community, and we have a big, steady and returning clientele."

The Schooners building was Eddy Pat's from 1981 to 1983 and was the old Wishing Well building in the early 1960s. The building was also said to be a barber shop in the 1920s. Parts of the building are over 100 years old.

Schooners was the first restaurant in town to have buffalo wings, which have been on the menu since 1984. They were also one of the first restaurants in town to have a beer garden in 1986.

Goetkin has since added on and redone all of the rooms in the building.

Celebrities including John Malkovich, Jack Buck, Bobby Knight, Fergie Jenkins, Jim Toman and several Cardinals players have visited over the years.

"Schooners is a legacy in Bloomington. Generations of fan base come here; moms, dads, kids and grandparents come here," Goetkin said. "The longevity of employees helps, too. Mike was here for 36 years, Adam has been here for 25 and we have many 10-12 year employees. People come in here and recognize someone and we recognize them and I think that's a big deal, people like being recognized."

Popular items include the buffalo wings, onion rings, tenderloins and hamburgers, their number one seller. They also do daily lunch and blue plate specials, as well as dinner specials. A chicken special is on Wednesdays and a fish fry special is on Fridays.

"Everybody knows Bloomington-Normal is a good restaurant town. We opened at a good time, everything was booming. Timing was very good; we got lucky," Goetkin said. "Adam and Matt are the future of this place. They are grounded and know the industry."

Schooners is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, and carryout services.

