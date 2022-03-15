Watch now: How Funks Grove 'sirup' makers continue tradition with modern technology

SHIRLEY — In 131 years of stewarding McLean County woodlands, the Funks of Funks Grove have learned well the art of sugaring off tree sap into maple sirup.

Funks Grove Pure Maple Sirup, 5257 Old Route 66 in Shirley, opened for the season March 8, offering an assortment of sappy sweeteners, breakfast mixes, desserts and other delicacies.

The farm’s spelling of "sirup," as stipulated in a 1920s Webster's dictionary, hasn’t changed over the past century, and neither have the thermodynamic processes that draws sap above ground from tree roots. However, the tools that extract and process this earthly pleasant product have gotten major upgrades.

Take a late-winter walk through the Sugar Grove Nature Center, just across the railroad tracks from the farm, and you just might see trees trapped and hung with classic tin buckets. They teach a valuable lesson in local heritage that youngsters are eager to taste.

Then, go on a stroll through the Funks’ farm when it’s sap-boiling time, and you’ll be greeted by a tangled web of hoses hooking taps up to pumps and holding tanks. It's a scene that brings to mind the complex, yet fruitful, relationship between people and nature.

This was the first year the farm didn’t tap and hang 1,000 trees with buckets, despite having set up the tubing system over the past 15 or 20 years.

Debby Funk told The Pantagraph the buckets are labor intensive, and they got a late start running the pumped taps because February was colder than average.

Her son has been pushing for the last five years to skip all the bucket work.

“I always say the people want to see the buckets,” Debby Funk said.

Sap-flowing season, marked by freezing nights and warm days, is a short one. But the Funks make it sweet.

They expect finish boiling for the season this week. Funk is hoping for an average crop of 2,000 gallons this year.

Boiling off steam

Funk said it took a lot of trial and error to get all the little details right and produce a fine product.

On deck in the sirup hut is Mike Olson, serving as operator of a large, 14-foot long CDL L’Enfer oil-burning evaporator. Several stainless-steel pans are heated to about 270 degrees, turning moisture in the sap into steam. Over 90 minutes, he said, the sap is boiled off into sirup, at a 40-to-one ratio.

The evaporator system is outfitted with a few bells and whistles, like sap pre-heating, a steam exhaust vent and several filters to catch natural minerals. More recently, Olson said, they added a reduced osmosis system, which sucks out two-thirds of the sap’s water content by running it through a membrane.

“It’d take a long time to boil it down if we didn’t have that reduced osmosis machine,” he said, noting they increased throughput from 400 to 1,200 gallons an hour. And it’s dropped their oil usage.

Before they got the large evaporator 10 years ago, Olson said the whole process was “open.” There was no steam exhaust, and a someone would manually watch a big vat, monitor its temperature, and cycle a release valve on and off to control the heat.

They also burned wood, instead of oil. Once it is a degree shy of bottling temperature, it is staged in a smaller batch for packaging.

What Olson likes most as an operator is the challenge of getting everything to run correctly. Plus, he likes the sirup.

“I use it year-round,” Olson said.

Maples by the miles

It’s not just the sweet and sappy stuff that lines shelves in the farm store. Funk said they can make more products by simply boiling it hotter.

“Sirup is 7 degrees above the boiling point of water,” she said, “and if you boil it to 22 degrees above the the boiling point, you end up with a cream.”

That’s not a milk-based cream. It’s all from sirup. Funk said it comes out and can be spread toast like honey butter.

Take the temperature to 26 above boiling, she said, and they’ll make candy from it. Some are molded into maple leaf shapes.

And at 45 above, the sirup breaks down into granulated sugar.

But that’s not all they make. Funk’s son-in-law, Jeff Hake, husband of Katie Funk, partnered with the farm to ground the corn and wheat they farm into flour for a pancake mix with maple sugar.

Hake said they also make maple-sweetened fruit leather, which is marketed as “Fruit Wowzers”. They use black and red currants, apple, and peach.

It's also known as a fruit roll-up snack. Hake said it’s a big hit with the kids.

“Adults like it too.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

