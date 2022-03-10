Watch now: How COVID changed the funeral business in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — In an industry that cares for the deceased and their loved ones, the pandemic has caused an eye-opening boom.

Just talk to Tim Ruestman, funeral director with Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, 1104 N. Main St. in Bloomington, and he’ll tell you it’s been a struggle. He’s seen tired and drained faces on his employees.

Ruestman told The Pantagraph his funeral home served 40% more clients in 2021. He also said he’s seen more changes in the past two years than in the first part of his career.

That means more cremations and more nontraditional services, he said, “but that’s kind of our lives are changing that way, and the funeral should reflect the people’s lives.”

They’ve also upgraded technology, including audiovisual capabilities, as many of their operations have gone virtual.

“You got to think outside the box,” Ruestman said, noting lining up dates for visitations and services isn’t what it used to be. Neither are no two deaths the same, he said.

New endings

As the oldest continually running funeral home in the Twin Cities, Kibler-Brady-Ruestman has held several names since 1872. An advertisement in a 1946 edition of The Pantagraph acclaims “friends” have built the organization, which at the time was named Flinspach-Kurth.

But the funeral services field was not spared from major changes prompted by the pandemic. Ruestman said they were immediately placed under capacity and attendance restrictions, which were enforced by their licensing. Most have since been lifted.

But not everyone fell in line. Ruestman said as member of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation's disciplinary board for Funeral Directors and Embalmers, they found certain directors throughout Illinois who didn’t follow the rules and held big gatherings when not allowed by the state.

“It put an adverse effect on competition,” he said, noting when he turned down fully-opened services for some, he could find which other director allowed them by reading the newspaper obituary section.

At the Ruestman home, they made simple changes, like placing signs that state a smile versus a hug accomplishes the same thing. And there’s more hand sanitizer around.

Matt Baskerville, vice president for the Illinois Funeral Directors Association and spokeswoman for its national counterpart, said changes like these are here to stay. He said a funeral he directed for a local educator brought 80 to church services, but over 330 tuned into the live video stream.

Baskerville believes COVID heightened both awareness of and appreciation for the need of funeral services and celebrations of life.

“Oftentimes I think with so many instances in life, when were told we can’t have something, we realize how much we need it,” he said.

Misty Porter, manager for Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington, agreed that more cremations are happening, as people postponed services in hopes of having more people attend later.

She said her cemetery isn’t seeing a jump in burials. Last year, there were 93 people buried in their plots. That’s only one higher than the yearly count in 1971, and numbers have remained steady throughout those years, she said.

Since their cemetery holds large, open spaces, Porter said they didn’t make too many changes because of COVID.

“People were spaced out farther,” she said. If the situation involved COVID, Porter said people would individually visit the viewing area by the carload. Still, only one or two services were done in this "roadside" style, she said.

Ruestman said staff have taken extra precautions for themselves from contracting the virus. He explained that as an airborne virus, COVID could linger in residual air in the deceased’s lungs, and then be expelled when the body is transferred from a bed to a cot.

“A funeral director that wasn’t doing due diligence could get infected that way,” he said.

A light in loss

There’s simply no silver bullet that snuffs out all of someone’s grief in a time of loss.

Ruestman said some people struggle to find words to share with others at a visitation. He continued: “I'd just say whatever you’re comfortable with, but don’t say too much.”

He advised that your presence alone is enough.

Ruestman tells young directors they’re going to be dealing with people on one of the worst days of their lives. He said if they can get them through to the service and do things properly, they’ve met their goal.

“You're not going to take the grief away,” he tells aspiring directors. “If there were magical words that can make people feel better, they would be sold for millions and millions of dollars.”

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.