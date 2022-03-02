Watch now: History and food specials found at Lake Road Inn

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUDSON — Lake Road Inn, 25106 N. 1750 East Road in Hudson, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Lake Road Inn was established in 1934 across from Lake Bloomington. The restaurant is owned by local Craig Hanson, an Illinois State University alum who previously was in the insurance business. Hanson found his passion for customer service during an internship at Best Buy, and purchased the restaurant in 2015. 

030322-blm-loc-1eats

Craig Hanson, owner of the Lake Road Inn in Hudson, examines some of the tropical plants growing in his bar and grill Wednesday, Feb. 23. While being well-known for his Friday fish fries, Hanson is taking his tropical plant decorating ideas and expanding his business to include plant sales.

Lake Road Inn was previously run by Gus Belt and was called Gus Belt's Lake Road Inn. Belt also started the Steak 'n Shake franchise on South Main Street in Normal, where Monical's Pizza is now. 

"I think the atmosphere really draws people in," Hanson said. "We've taken interest in customers and truly care about what they want, and we try to make it happen if physically possible. We love our customers and staff."

030322-blm-loc-2eats

The Lake Road Inn in Hudson, just a block or so from Lake Bloomington, is one of the area's oldest existing bar and grills.

Hanson never worked in a restaurant before owning and operating the Lake Road Inn, but he has learned to cook, bake, fry, bartend and serve, all by himself at times. He said he learned to cook through experience and by talking to people, both through food vendors and the internet. 

Hanson has several tropical plants, including palm and banana trees, placed throughout the restaurant. This developed into a plant business called Equinox Gardens, and Hanson plans to sell the plants on the restaurant patio.

030322-blm-loc-3eats

Craig Hanson, owner of the Lake Road Inn in Hudson, has successfully navigated COVID and kept his business thriving through hard work and a willingness to address to customers' unique culinary tastes.

The restaurant also has its own decked-out party bus. People come to the Lake Road Inn from all over Central Illinois, including Chenoa, Minonk and more. 

"The patio is my favorite," Hanson said. "I enjoy this atmosphere a lot more than the insurance industry, and I have definitely developed a bond between staff and customers." 

030322-blm-loc-4eats

Tables in the dining area at Lake Road Inn in Hudson are being surrounded with tropical plants, Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Lake Road Inn is known for its daily specials. The bluegill is their most popular and consistent special. They have chicken breasts on Wednesdays, a steak fry on Thursdays and tacos on Tuesdays. Saturdays rotate among beef Wellington, low-carb stir fry with cauliflower rice, or even pad Thai. Sundays bring smoked ribs and sometimes whole catfish. They have also done Alaskan pollock on Fridays. 

Lake Road Inn recently started brunch on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving a full breakfast menu of omelets, steak and eggs, strawberry cheesecake stuffed crepes, and what they call an "egg shoe," which is like a horseshoe but with breakfast food. Hanson enjoys making desserts like brownie sundaes, pies, 6-inch cheesecakes and strawberry triple berry frosting, along with drinks like bloody Mary's and mimosas.

030322-blm-loc-5eats

Craig Hanson, owner of the Lake Road Inn in Hudson, points out an ad in The Pantagraph from 1935 that shows when the bar and grill opened.

The restaurant offers gluten-free options, such as cauliflower pizza crust, gluten-free buns, broccoli, gluten-free beer and more. 

"I love designing food specials and features," Hanson said. "We've had specials sell out just an hour after they've started. We really let our food drive us instead of just a bar."

The Lake Road Inn is open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. The full menu is available every day from 10 a.m. to close.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

