Watch now: Gameday Grill offers 'fun, family and sports' in Downs

DOWNS — Gameday Grill, 1 River Run in Downs, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Gameday Grill is owned by David Heidemann, who is originally from the Kankakee area but has lived in the Bloomington-Normal area for the last 15 years. He also used to be a baseball and basketball coach at Tri-Valley High School in Downs.

Gameday Grill first started eight years ago in a building across the street from its current location. The new location was built from the ground up and has been the home of Gameday Grill for the last three years.

"Our food is really good; good food, good prices and good service," Heidemann said. "We have a fun, family and sports atmosphere. We try to make it as family-friendly as possible."

The restaurant's most popular menu items include the burgers, the traditional wings and the grand slam sampler, which is a Bavarian jumbo pretzel with your choice of three appetizers served in the holes of the pretzel. Heidemann said the restaurant goes through nearly four cases of pretzels a week.

They do daily food and drink specials, such as 75-cent wings and $3 Tito's mixed drinks on Tuesdays. On Fridays and Saturdays they try to mix it up. Heidemann has a smoker in the kitchen, so he likes to make a variety of smoked meats.

Gameday Grill also has a full-service bar where they offer draft beer and local beers on tap. They have a drink menu, which includes drinks like Moscow mule, old-fashioned, red rum fizz, Caribbean cranberry twist, capescrew, dark and stormy and a Ring 4.

"My favorite thing about this place is the employees," Heidemann said. "I love our staff and our customers. I like to get creative with the food when I can, too."

Gameday Grill offers gaming for both children and adults. They have dart machines, a Pac-Man machine, a claw machine and others. They have space that can be rented out for private events like birthday parties, retirement parties and more.

There is also an outdoor patio area, and TVs for watching sporting events. The restaurant hosts poker tournaments on Thursdays, and they occasionally do live music, fundraisers and other outdoor events.

Heidemann said they are working on building a fence around the beer garden to gear up for the summer season.

"The community really supports us from all over surrounding areas. COVID actually helped us grow our customer base," Heidemann said. "We're here for families to bring their kids and feel comfortable, and also a sports bar for people to watch games and their favorite teams. We get a lot of people out here before and after sporting events."

Heidemann added that people grew tired of being in their houses during the pandemic, so they would order takeout and bring chairs and eat in the parking lot. The restaurant also did deliveries during the pandemic.

The Gameday Grill is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, with the kitchen open until 8 p.m.; 11-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, with the kitchen open until 9 p.m.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, with the kitchen open until 6 p.m.; and closed Monday. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, and takeout services.

