Watch now: Foundation partners with Bloomington menswear boutique to suit up 3 teens

BLOOMINGTON — Looking and feeling brand new, 14-year-old Kerris McTizic’s smile stretched ear to ear Monday afternoon when he stepped out of a Bloomington dressing room in a suit for the first time.

“I feel presidential,” he said, wearing a slim fit grey suit and adjusting a red paisley tie. “I just feel electric … It feels great, that’s all I can say,”

Andre Hursey, Bloomington native and co-founder of the Jule Foundation, reached out to Rob Francisco last month looking to partner with his menswear boutique, Robert Redding Menswear, and give three Bloomington boys the chance to be fitted for their first custom tailored suit.

“If it’s not about these kids and being impactful with the youth, then what good are you,” Hursey said of his nonprofit organization. “So any way I can continue to pour into these young men, and not just these three, but all of the ones that are in the program, I will do that.”

Francisco said he was grateful for the opportunity to help the teenagers Hursey brought into 115 Krispy Kreme Drive, Monday afternoon.

“I know (Hursey) well enough to know that whatever he’s doing is usually impactful and powerful for the young guys that he brings into a program like this, so I’m always looking for an opportunity to help in any way I can,” he said.

McTizic’s mom, Candace DuBose said this was an experience that she didn’t think they would ever get if he was not involved with Hursey’s foundation that helps to mentor and uplift students in Bloomington-Normal.

“I never could get him to dress up so this was a great opportunity for him to see that, ‘hey I can dress up and still be sharp,’” she said. “I think this will change his thinking, his perspective on always walking to wear T-shirts and jeans and things of that nature.”

After about two months with the Jule Foundation, DuBose said she’s seen the nonprofit have a “tremendous positive change” on her son.

“He needed to see that our Black men can be successful and can do things outside of negativity,” she said. The experience at Redding is new, “but I think this is the beginning of a new start. I think this will change his whole perspective. … This was needed, it was well needed and I love it.”

Francisco said his goal was to give them the experience any of his customers would have.

“Try something on, see how great it looks, how great they feel in it and hopefully walk away going ‘Man, I want that. I want to dress like that … make this part of who I am,’” he said.

LaPorsche McCray could stop smiling as she watched her son, 16-year-old Jaylin Cousins, get ready to try on a suit.

“I like seeing the smile on his face, I’ve been trying to get him to dress up for so long … but he just never showed an interest,” she said. “The fact that he’s excited to do this, it’s everything. It’s good to see boys dress up.”

Each boy stepped out smiling and suited, complete with shoes, tie and pocket square, and they were met with praise and excitement from everyone in the shop.

“You look like a million dollars,” Hursey told McTizic.

Sandra Dickerson said she felt blessed to be able to bring her son, 15-year-old Garrick Dickerson, in to be fitted.

“Truly blessed for my son to be a part of the Jule Foundation and have the opportunity to come here with this partnership, to get a suit made,” she said. “Andre really pours back into the kids.”

Garrick has worn a suit before — “but tailor-made? No,” Dickerson said laughing.

With this partnership, the boys each will have a custom suit made for them, but Hursey said he will purchase additional items for them to take home so he can give support back to Francisco’s store.

