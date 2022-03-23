Watch now: Find your 'ticket to great food and drink' at The Pass Pub & Grill

BLOOMINGTON — The Pass Pub & Grill, 2303 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Pass, owned by Sarah Morgan, opened in August 2019. The name "Pass" comes from combining Morgan's stepchildren's initials, and she said the pub's ticket theme represents a "get out of the house pass" and "your ticket to great food and drink."

Morgan had been a bartender in downtown Bloomington since she was 21 years old, but had never worked in the restaurant business before opening The Pass. The Pass was initially just a bar, but eventually grew into a full-fledged restaurant.

"We really have an awesome staff and awesome, loyal customers," Morgan said. "I have a following from bartending for over 20 years, and personable bartenders are important. We have such a small place that customer service is all we have."

The Pass has poker machines; an outdoor patio, which soon will be enclosed to provide more space; and parking in the front and back of the building, which Morgan said most people don't know, as their location is very small.

The most popular menu items include the burger specials, garlic cheese balls, Cuban sandwich, fried avocado, and the "chicken PASSta," but the salads are their top sellers. The salads were even voted No. 1 by The Pantagraph Readers' Choice. Morgan said the restaurant goes through about four cases of lettuce a week.

"As a woman-owned restaurant, I was really focused on having a healthy choice," Morgan said. "It's not very often you can go to a bar and find a good salad. It could've not taken off for us, but it did."

The Pass also serves Vodka-soaked gummy bears as well as local beers on tap.

One Thursday a month, The Pass features a local "celebrity" to choose a charity and come in to bartend for two hours. Raffles, tips and money raised during the two-hour span are donated to that charity, with a goal to raise $1,000. Morgan said they like to give back to the community as much as possible.

"My favorite thing about this place is the customers and staff; it's a home-like atmosphere and like the 'Cheers' bar," employee Cari Gray said. "We want to know your name and what you like to drink. It's a very personable experience. Addressing customers by name makes them feel special and we have great, loyal and supportive customers."

The Pass Pub & Grill is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday; 10 to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Monday. The kitchen is open each day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. They offer indoor and outdoor dining. Orders can be made by calling 309-662-7277.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

