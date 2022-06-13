Watch now: Ferrero announces plans for major Bloomington expansion

This is a developing story that will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — Italian chocolate maker Ferrero is planning another major expansion of its Bloomington operations, a roughly $214 million investment expected to create up to 200 new jobs over a four-year period, officials said Monday.

The company, known for Ferrero Rocher, Nutella, Tic Tac, and Kinder Joy, said the 169,000-square-foot addition would be dedicated to producing Kinder Bueno, a popular chocolate bar in Europe that launched in the United States in 2019. Ferrero leaders were joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other local government officials for the announcement.

"This very site will be the only facility in North America to produce Kinder Bueno, one of the most popular and most delicious candy bars in the world," Pritzker said.

Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with the facility set to open in 2024.

The production center will be one of the largest production lines built by Ferrero outside of Europe, officials said.

The production center will be added onto the processing facility and built directly next to the existing 226,000-square-foot Ferrero building at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, which currently manufacturers 100Grand, Rasinets, Crunch and Buncha Crunch using chocolates processed in Europe.

The line will represents the first time Kinder products will be made in North America, officials said.

“Ferrero is planning to stay for the long term, and that is what is happening in Bloomington,” said Federico Forti, vice president of industrial operations, in an interview. “Creating these expansion and all the money that company is investing in this location is really proving that we are not here to go away. We’re here to stay.”

Forti said the new production center will have everything needed to create the Kinder Bueno, from machines that will refine and mix the chocolate, ovens for baking wafers, processing lines to bring the two together, cooling tunnels and other machinery necessary to package the product.

Available positions will include shift managers, production managers, maintenance supervisors, logistics operators, line operators, and other jobs needed to maintain and run a facility of this size, Forti said.

The announcement also follows months after the company broke ground on a $75 million chocolate processing facility at the same location, which will become a 70,000-square-foot facility and is expected bring up to 50 jobs to the area. The facility is set begin operating in 2023.

Ferrero will also benefit from other incentives including sales tax exemptions on building materials.

Ferrero has made investments in other parts of North America including the expansion of their North American headquarters in New Jersey and establishing new distribution center in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Georgia. Earlier this year, the company also announced an expansion at its plant in Brantford, Ontario.

Ferrero acquired the Bloomington facility and others in Illinois as part of its 2018 acquisition of Nestlé’s U.S. confectionery business for $2.8 billion.

