Watch now: Family, food and fine treats at Clinton Family Restaurant

CLINTON — The secret to success at Clinton Family Restaurant is right there in the name.

"It's the family environment that makes people want to eat here," said Jimmy Bekteshi, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Adriana. "It has the feel of home and people can enjoy service and have a great customer experience."

The restaurant at 616 W. Van Buren St. in Clinton is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Bekteshis opened the restaurant in October 2021. The couple is originally from North Macedonia and have been together since high school. Together they have two daughters, Elsa and Luna.

Jimmy came to the United States in 2008. He used to work as a cook for his uncle, who owns Four Star Family Restaurant in Mount Zion and has acted as his mentor.

"We wanted to own our own restaurant; Clinton is a great community and a great place to start a family," Jimmy Bekteshi said. "I've always been in the restaurant industry. Food is my passion and I've always wanted to be around food and cooking. Family restaurants always interested me."

Prior inhabitants of the location include a Long John Silver's restaurant, a Dairy Queen and El Rey Mexican Restaurant, which closed in 2016. The building was vacant until the Bekteshis bought it.

The couple remodeled the restaurant from top to bottom, including the kitchen, bathrooms and more.

It's challenging to open a restaurant when you're new to town and trying to connect with the community, Bekteshi said, adding that he couldn't very well call the business "Jimmy's Restaurant" when no one knew who he was yet.

"If someone can come here and be treated and serviced well that's the most important thing to me — make them leave happy and make people feel like they're welcome, getting the service they need and deserve," he said.

Clinton Family Restaurant serves breakfast all day and offers all-you-can-eat specials, gyro sandwiches, horseshoes and fresh homemade burgers with cheddar melted cheese, Jimmy Bekteshi said.

The most popular menu items include the bacon cheeseburger, the mixed platter, California club sandwich, fried chicken avocado salad, fruit pancakes, skillets, waffle fries and the European assorted mousse cakes.

Specials include all-you-can-eat fried walleye on Fridays, barbecue ribs on Saturdays, roasted turkey or chicken on Sundays, fried chicken on Wednesdays and beef liver on Thursdays.

"This is our first business and I want to try to make sure we dig our roots in. One of our mottos is that we serve homemade fresh food with kind service," Jimmy Bekteshi said. "I like to keep a very friendly, open environment and greet everyone with a smile on my face every day. I like meeting different people, getting to know them and creating a connection with people."

The Bekteshis hope to remain in Clinton and establish themselves as a family restaurant, hoping that will eventually lead them into expansion.