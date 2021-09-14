Watch now: Downtown Bloomington plant store takes root

BLOOMINGTON — A new small business is blossoming in downtown Bloomington.

Rooted Studios Plant Nursery at 409 N. Main St. specializes in house plants and other indoor gardening supplies. The business is a joint venture between local couple Kristi Hofmann and Austin Arreola and opened in August.

They told me during a recent visit that the idea to open the store stemmed from a lifelong familiarity with and appreciation for horticulture.

"You start buying plants and get into it and it starts to add up," Arreola said, adding that he grew-up surrounded by plants maintained by his mom and sister.

"Both ourselves loved having our own house plants and taking care of them," Arreola. "And then like we thought, 'Why not do this for everyone else?'"

Part of that impetus, Hofmann added, was to share the experience that comes with finally finding a plant that's been hard to track down.

"That's a good feeling, it's a good feeling to give people things they've been looking for and to have customers and others come in and be happy with the space we've provided them," Hofmann said.

The space — a long, narrow shop with tall ceilings and walls lined with shelves of plants — carries a feeling of a natural oasis within the downtown Bloomington streetscape.

It had since 2017 hosted Arreola's barbershop, Refined Studios, until March, when he moved that business to East Grove Street.

"For me this is where the beginning, like the foundation of my barbershop started, and so these are where all the roots began, this is like where the seed was planted," Arreola said of the North Main Street location.

From that reflection, Arreola said, came the name of the plant shop.

It features about 50 different species of indoor plants. Those include hard-to-find variations like the Black Raven ZZ and hard-to-care for examples like Calathea, commonly known as a "prayer plant," which need specific water and humidity conditions to grow, Hofmann said.

But to keep all the plants in the shop healthy, Hofmann said she follows a daily process of watering, cleaning leaves and adjusting light and humidity levels. She also monitors for pests or signs of stress.

The latter plant care techniques are especially crucial because Hofmann and Arreola said they represent how the business defines itself among other plant retailers, like big-box home centers.

"If you go shopping at Lowe's or Home Depot you get plants that you don't know if there are mites on them or how well they've been taken care of or watered," Hofmann said.

"When you bring a plant home it's kind of a 50/50...because you don't know what the care was like," Hofmann said. "With these, I am taking care of them 24/7. I pay attention to what's going on."

All the plants that Rooted Studios sells come from an Illinois-based distributor who sources them from other growers or distributors across the United States.

And customers appreciate that attention to sourcing and care, Hofmann said, adding that a majority of the shop's patrons are people who already have plants at home. Many see a plant on the shop's Instagram account and come in the next day to purchase it.

And there are also people who come in that haven't cared for an indoor plant before, Arreola said.

"The funny thing is that they always want the most-hard plant to take care of," Arreola joked.

Ultimately the shop adds to the diversity of the economic ecosystem of downtown Bloomington, made-up of a range of locally-owned small businesses.

Arreola said those features, along with the "overall character, the feel, the history and the community," make this part of the city attractive for operating a business.

He added that even though the area's plant retail industry is saturated and there are local plant shops that "always will have a place in my heart," he does think the "downtown community definitely could have used something like this."

And that competition in a market can be good for its actors, Arreola said.

"I think there is a place for anything if you have the right vision for it," Arreola said. "There's different value on any spectrum for any business, I think. It's about carrying out the way you want it to be seen — that's a matter of success (the business) is going to have."

Rooted Studios is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

