Watch now: Deere, union in contract talks

CARA SMITH
A majority of Deere & Co. ($DE@US) workers—members of the United Auto Workers union—voted against a new 6-year deal brokered by union negotiators.
MOLINE — Union leaders spent Wednesday in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. More than 10,000 workers were set to walk off the job at 11:59 unless a deal was struck.
The United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America rejected the company's latest offer on Sunday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others. Brian Rothenberg, a UAW spokesman, said negotiators from both sides had resumed talks Wednesday in an effort to avert a strike. A strike would affect workers in Illinois, Iowa and Kansas. Each Deere plant covered by the contract is organizing its own strike outside of its respective buildings, most of which will begin striking at 6 a.m. Thursday. Once a strike is started at a plant, it will continue for 24 hours a day, seven days a week until an agreement is reached, union leaders have said.
Union members say Deere this week began training salaried workers to fill in for some hourly workers who'd be affected by a strike.
Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.
Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, told the Des Moines Register that he thinks a strike is imminent and could make a significant difference.
“The whole nation’s going to be watching us,” Laursen said to the newspaper. “If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it’s going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry. Let’s do it. Let’s not be intimidated.”
The contract talks are unfolding as Deere is expecting to report record profits between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion this year. The company has been reporting strong sales of its agricultural and construction equipment this year.
The Deere production plants are an important contributors to the economy, so local officials hope any strike will be short-lived.
“We definitely want to see our economy stabilize and grow after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said to the Quad-Cities Times. “Hopefully, these parties can come to a resolution soon.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
32 photos from the Astros defeat of the White Sox
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu tries to field a throw from shortstop Tim Anderson (7) on a Houston Astros' Jose Altuve ground ball in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. Anderson was charged with a throwing error on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits a ground ball against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. Altuve reached base on a Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson throwing error. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) steals second base under the tag of Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve celebrates scoring against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley (23) steals second base ahead of the tag by Chicago White Sox second baseman Cesar Hernandez (12) in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez waits during a mound visit against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez waits during a mound visit against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman throws against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is hit by a Houston Astros' Kendall Graveman pitch in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox players watch manager Tony La Russa argue a call against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa argues with umpire Tom Hallion after Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa argues with umpire Tom Hallion as home plate umpire Vic Carapazza tries to hold him back after Jose Abreu was hit by a pitch against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks throws against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox players watch from the dugout against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
A Chicago White Sox fan drinks a beer with his shirt off in the stands in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) passes Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) at first base after hitting a home run in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates his home run as Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal looks on in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, right, celebrates his home run with Kyle Tucker (30) in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly throws against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf watches against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) and catcher Martin Maldonado (15) celebrate the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with Kyle Tucker (30), Chas McCormick (20) andCarlos Correa (1) after beating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celerbrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros players celebrate beating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
APTOPIX ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryan Pressly (55) celebrates the final out against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. The Astros won 10-1. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks watches the Houston Astros celebrate winning 10-1 after Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros fans celebrate after the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) and Carlos Correa (1) hug after beating the Chicago White Sox 10-1 in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks acknowledges fans after losing 10-1 to the Houston Astros in Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
ALDS Astros White Sox Baseball
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks watches the Houston Astros celebrate winning 10-1 after Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.