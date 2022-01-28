Watch now: Dan Westhoff signs off on 35-year radio career in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Local radio personality Dan Westhoff retired Thursday after 35 years on McLean County radio.

Westhoff was the operations manager and program director for Cumulus Media Bloomington. Most have heard him on stations such as WBNQ/WBNW-B104, WJBC and WJEZ-Pontiac.

Westhoff, originally from Dyersville, Iowa, attended broadcasting school in the Quad Cities. After finishing school he was hired in February 1987 at WMLA, a Normal radio station that broadcasted from 1962 to 1990. WMLA then became Z104, Mix 104 and ultimately B104.

"Ever since I was a kid I was just fascinated by radio," Westhoff said. "I loved music and so I thought I would give radio broadcasting school a try and see if I could make a go at it."

Westhoff's favorite part about working in radio has been the Bloomington-Normal community and the generosity and kindness of listeners. The job has provided him opportunities to support charities such as holiday food drives, Toys for Tots, Cop on Top and St. Jude Radiothon.

The most difficult part about the job for Westhoff was the hours, as radio is technically a 24/7 gig. He spent most nights, weekends and holidays working, or at least on call.

"The success of B104 has allowed me to work with some of the best of the best in the industry, being able to work with them to continue to learn and grow in radio," Westhoff said. "If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have been able to survive this business, much less stay at the same place for 35 years. I owe everything to them."

Westhoff added that he has been given many opportunities over the years to leave the Bloomington-Normal community, but he, his wife and two daughters loved living here. It has allowed them to grow in a stable environment, Westhoff said — he will cherish it forever and will always call Bloomington-Normal home, as it is "like no other."

"I know how lucky I've been to be able to stay in one location for 35 years," Westhoff said. "I could have played the radio game and moved from market to market every five years, but having the company believe in me and allow me to stay as long as I have is amazing."

Westhoff's wife, Janet, owned and operated Studio 301 Hair Salon for many years. Between the both of them, they have made several long-lasting connections within the community and will miss their friends and co-workers the most.

Together, they have decided to relocate to the Ozarks in Missouri, where they have been vacationing for several years. They also have family members there and are looking forward to life on the lake.

In retirement, Westhoff said he plans to spend more time with family, take the boat out and improve his golf game. He is also expecting his first grandchild in April.

"I was once told when the time comes, you'll know, and it proved to be correct. I just knew it was time for me to hang it up," Westhoff said. "For the continued success of the radio stations and co-workers, I didn't want to be that guy that was checked out. I wanted to go out while the stations are successful and in very capable hands to continue the success."

Westhoff encourages those who want to get into the radio business to enjoy the opportunities it gives you. He said it can give you a lot if you work hard and continue to learn in an industry that changes daily.

"This is the hardest part about walking away. The listeners are truly the best, so many that I've gotten to know over the years, and we've become friends. They've been so loyal and kind it's hard to put into words," Westhoff said. "I've had so many of them reach out over the past week; it's very heartwarming knowing how a voice on the radio touched so many people. I can't say thank you enough to each one of them."

Cumulus Media is in the hiring process to replace Westhoff and will make an announcement soon.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309) 820-3352.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.