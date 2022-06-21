Watch now: Coffee Hound brews a friendly vibe in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Coffee Hound Roasters and Cafes, 407 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

April and Steve Fritzen opened Coffee Hound's downtown Bloomington location on Aug. 19, 2002, and will soon celebrate the business' 20th anniversary.

The couple opened their second location in uptown Normal in December 2006, then opened a third location, Coffee Hound: CH3 Satellite, combined with Bloomington Cycle and Fitness, on April 1, 2017. They added a location at Rivian in March, which quickly became their busiest site as the electric vehicle plant grew to over 5,000 employees.

When the Fritzens were just starting their coffee business, Steve was a contractor and April was in construction management. They worked with a consultant from Oregon to turn their ideas into reality. The couple also worked with Sammy Piccolo, a Canadian barista champion.

"We created a vision that was very coffee-focused and we wanted to share that with the community, as we felt it was very special and missing from the area at the time," April Fritzen said.

Fritzen said her favorite part about the business is being able to work alongside her husband, Steve, who is the head roaster. She added that they both enjoy engaging with their employees, as it keeps them young.

Coffee Hound is a member of the Specialty Coffee Association of America, Roaster Guild of America and Barista Guild of America. They have been voted best coffee in Central Illinois by Pantagraph Media's Best of Readers' Choice Awards, best coffee by Illinois State University's Daily Vidette, and small business of the year in 2012 by the McLean County Chamber of Commerce.

"I think people enjoy our product; it's a positive experience," Fritzen said. "It can be an office away from home or a meeting place for friends who haven't seen each other in a while. Coffee is very social, and it's taken a while to get the vibe back because of COVID."

The most popular menu items include the cortados, cappuccinos and small espresso drinks at the main location; flavored lattes such as the "redbird" drink at the uptown Normal location; and blended vanilla bourbon at the CH3 location. Coffee Hound also offers a variety of baked goods, such as cronuts.

Coffee Hound sells its products in its coffee shops and nationwide through its website, and changes out its merchandise frequently. It has an ordering app and hosts community events such as coffee classes, local vendor pop-ups and money education classes. April's dad's artwork is displayed in the Main Street location and even inspired the dog logo for the business.

The Fritzens next plan to open a location at 16 W. Main St. in Lexington, where they will have a warehouse with over an acre of land, a new roaster that will do three times the work, an outdoor garden and more.

"Because we have multiple locations we seem like a franchise, but we are 100% locally owned and operated. Our logo has changed so much over the years, yet it's still recognizable," Fritzen said. "We love what we're doing, and this feels like a natural progression for us and to keep longevity for staff — our No. 1 motivation for growing is keeping people."

The Coffee Hound locations on Main and in uptown Normal are open 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Coffee Hound: CH3 is open 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and closed Monday. The Rivian location is not open to the general public.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3240. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.