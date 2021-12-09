Watch now: Central Illinois vehicle technicians struggle to find workers, supplies

BLOOMINGTON — Edis Muharemoski at Twin City Garage in Normal is not necessarily looking for an automotive technician with 15 years of experience. Someone who can handle basics like oil changes and wheel alignments would be plenty.

“That kind of guy, I need as soon as possible,” he said.

He's even willing to train employees further on more complicated jobs like engine work. But so far, recent hires have not stayed on long enough to do so.

So far, this has not had a serious impact on customer wait times, Muharemoski said, although timing does depend on what the job is.

"(We're) trying to keep up as much as we can," he said.

The difficulties have not been unique to auto shops, either. Birkey’s Farm Store has openings for technicians at its shops across Central Illinois and into Indiana. That includes the one in Bloomington, said chain education and recruiting specialist Travis McClure.

“With the job landscape right now, yeah, it is difficult,” he said.

The labor shortage factor

The issue mirrors a national trend, as a labor shortage is experienced across a wide section of the economy also dealing with rising prices and lingering COVID issues. Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits last week hit the lowest level since 1969.

TechForce Foundation, an Arizona nonprofit that advocates for technical education, last September estimated the U.S. will be short about 642,000 automotive, diesel, and collision technicians by 2024.

Birkey’s has been offering opportunities for students, including apprenticeships. Parkland Community College announced a new apprenticeship program with Birkey’s last month.

At the same time, the company has been dealing with supply issues, leading to struggles for Illinois farmers as technicians tried to repair equipment during the busy harvest season. Some almost-finished equipment has been sitting on manufacturer lots as they wait for parts, McClure said. Birkey’s has even started calling other dealerships and mechanics to see if they have the parts Birkey’s need.

And with high crop prices this fall, famers have been buying new equipment, leaving dealership lots even more empty, McClure said.

Back at Twin City Garage, Muharemoski has not had to deal with supply chain issues yet — the dealerships and manufacturers have been having problems, he said, but the after-market supplies that he uses are still available.

Mike Deavers, an instructor with the electric vehicle and energy storage program at Heartland Community College, says some shop equipment has been hard to find.

“Everything dried up there for a while, from powder coating to the accessibility of steel,” he said.

That can be a big damper on things like the post lifts used to hoist vehicles. The expected delivery date for those kept getting pushed back, Deavers said.

The industry as a whole is changing, technicians said. McClure noted that a single tractor can have up to a dozen different computer systems in it. Dennis Garrison, who heads the auto technology program at the Bloomington Area Career Center, said continuing education in these new systems in cars is practically a requirement now for auto techs.

Garrison has seen strong interest in his programs for high school students, with a waiting list the past few years. Heartland's new program has a variety of students, some of whom are coming in with almost no experience working with vehicles, Deavers said.

Deavers attended Normal Community High School back when it had a shop class. Just a couple years later, that class went away, he said, as the nationwide focus seemed to shift toward college readiness.

“Everybody was geared toward, go to college for four years and work for State Farm,” he said.

'You have to have a passion for it'

Now, as shop classes come back, the cost of supplies means a shop might only have one engine that students only look at while an instructor works on it, as opposed to getting hands-on experience with a variety of engines, Deavers said.

Watch now: Unemployment is down in Bloomington-Normal, yet businesses still struggle to hire Illinois unemployment rates have decreased steadily in the last six months, yet local businesses say they are still struggling to fill open positions.

McClure has seen more interest in technician education in recent years. Students are realizing that going into the trades can lead to better income and give them a chance to enjoy what they do.

“They want to work with their hands, they want to tear something apart, put something together,” he said.

And Birkey's is looking for those experienced technicians. It always is, even when the store does not list openings.

“We’re not going to turn down someone who’s an experienced technician,” McClure said.

Newer technicians who have gone through a program like those offered at the BACC or community colleges are strong candidates, McClure said. He likes to see applicants with interest in working with their hands and with experience like shop classes.

Garrison’s aim is to have his students graduate from the program ready to find their first job.

“I’m pretty confident they could walk into an entry-level position, no problem,” he said.

Still, many students choose to go on to a community college program, or even a Bachelor of Automotive Technology program, like the one offered by Southern Illinois University – Carbondale. The bachelor’s degree can lead to administrative jobs within auto companies, Garrison said.

“The industry’s really diverse in what you can do … but you have to have a passion for it,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.