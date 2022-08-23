Watch now: Bloomington's Sugar Mama Bakery aims to sate your sweet tooth

BLOOMINGTON — Sugar Mama Bakery, 109 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The bakery owned by Susie Tod started 12 years ago in a church basement. It has had several storefronts since then, including the spot currently occupied by Ivy Lane Bakery, 405 N. Main St. in Bloomington, and then a location in uptown Normal.

Tod undertook heavy renovations on the current location before completing the most recent move just over a year ago.

"I love the ambiance and being next to the museum," she said, referring to the McLean County Museum of History. "It's the novelty, the smallness; it's a destination."

Tod began baking with her grandmother, and it was a hobby that eventually turned into more. Both her grandparents and her children have their own businesses, so entrepreneurship runs in the family.

Quality is key. All of Sugar Mama's products are made from scratch, and the business does not offer discounts for items that have been sitting out longer.

"We make smaller batches to have less waste," Tod said. "We leave stuff out for about two days max and then get rid of it."

The current location had been vacant for several years, having previously housed a Subway restaurant. Tod started renovating in May of last year, going so far as to tear down and add walls. She closed the uptown Normal location and moved to the downtown Bloomington location all within a week.

Tod's son, who lives in Los Angeles, designed the concept for the bakery and created the drawings now seen on a wall at the store. Her former business partner came up with the name for the bakery.

"My favorite thing is my staff. We really have fun together and all get along," Tod said. In terms of baked goods, her favorite offerings are cinnamon rolls and salted caramel cupcakes.

Sugar Mama offers cake by the slice as well as custom cake orders. All decorations are made by hand, and everything put on the cakes is edible. The bakery also makes pies, an effort that required a lot of practice: Tod said it took three years to perfect the crust.

The glass case at Sugar Mama always contains plenty of cupcakes, both in regular size and miniature form. The "fab five" — vanilla, chocolate, birthday, red velvet and salted caramel — are always available, along with a rotating cast of other flavors that changes weekly.

The bakery also offers espresso drinks and iced coffee.

Cinnamon rolls are among the most popular items, along with gooey bars and sugar cookies. Tod said the store probably goes through about 100 cinnamon rolls every Saturday during the downtown Bloomington farmer's market.

The bakery offers several vegan options, including cinnamon rolls, as well as gluten-free items.

Though the store doesn't regularly offer specials, they try to add one item to their baked good offerings, such as pumpkin bars or a savory biscuit.

Tod said she also likes to use as many local products as she can.

"I think customers enjoy the atmosphere and ambiance and the quality product based on the comments we get," Tod said. "We try to accommodate customer requests as best we can."

The bakery's website, sugarmamabakery.net, is being reworked to offer online ordering, she said. There are also plans to debut a vintage dessert trailer in the near future, and she'd eventually like to be able to add shipping options.