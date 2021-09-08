Watch now: Bloomington Texas Roadhouse opens Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Decades ago, the best way for people in the Twin Cities to get a taste of Texas was by driving Route 66 all the way to the panhandle.

But starting Monday, locals will only need to take the Mother Road to the east side of Bloomington, where a new Texas Roadhouse restaurant is set to open.

The restaurant, located at 1713 East Empire Street in the Bloomington Commons shopping center, will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Adding a location of the Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant chain to Bloomington-Normal has been in the works since late 2019, when a site plan for the restaurant was first approved by Bloomington planning officials.

The Bloomington City Council OK'd the plan in Feb. 2020, allowing the 17.9-acre site to be subdivided for the building, located next to the existing Olive Garden restaurant.

Other adjacent construction includes a new JoAnn Fabrics store at the former Toys R Us Store.

A combined $2,251,394 in building and other construction permits for the new restaurant were issued in early March 2021.

The Pantagraph reported in July that local franchise owners were aiming to open the restaurant at the end of August.

A company spokeswoman at the time said that construction crews faced some delays because of extreme rain events in June, but that the location was on track to open before fall.

The company in an announcement Wednesday said the Bloomington restaurant will employ 225 full and part-time workers.

A hiring center to fill positions at the restaurant is open in the UPS Store, and available jobs are listed at careers.texasroadhouse.com.

The company also said Wednesday that it plans to donate food prepared during employee training to local law enforcement and emergency response departments, as well as host pre-opening fundraising events for Special Olympics Illinois.

The restaurant chain, which specializes in hand-cut steaks and large servings of American-style food, has other locations in Champaign, East Peoria, Forsyth and Springfield.

