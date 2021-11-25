Watch now: Bloomington Salvation Army recruiting bell ringers, donors for annual holiday campaign

BLOOMINGTON — For Walter Krimes, his 20 years of bell ringing for The Salvation Army are a way to give back to an organization that once helped him.

“I stayed at The Salvation Army (Safe Harbor) for quite a few years, so I decided to give back to The Salvation Army,” he said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, he could be found outside the Hobby Lobby in the Shoppes at College Hills, one of 23 Red Kettle locations in Bloomington-Normal.

It takes around 300 volunteers to cover around 3,500 hours of ringing per season, said Angie Bubon, director of development for The Salvation Army Bloomington Corps. Most kettles have a ringer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“It’s a lot of coverage that we need,” Bubon said.

This Christmas season the Bloomington Salvation Army has a total fundraising goal of $515,000, including $165,000 from the kettles.

It is their largest fundraiser every year and goes to fund The Salvation Army’s year-round activities, including Safe Harbor shelter and the food pantry. The donations stay local and go to helping local people, Bubon said.

“We always say 'need has no season,'” she added.

Last year the holiday campaign raised $577,500, including $163,000 from red kettles.

Along with the kettles and bell ringing, The Salvation Army holds an Angel Tree fundraiser to provide Christmas gifts and a Christmas meal for local families, typically helping around 400 families a year, Bubon said. The Salvation Army works with Walmart to create registries where people can pick up a tag and then donate the requested item.

Fundraising would not be possible without cooperation from volunteers and other area nonprofits and businesses, Bubon said. For example, Angel Tree gifts are given away from the YouthBuild location, while the food for Christmas meals is donated by Midwest Food Bank. The Salvation Army also partners with Toys for Tots for the Angel Tree drive.

Area nonprofits cannot address all when acting alone, so it makes sense to work together, Bubon said.

“It’s all these nonprofits coming together (…) it’s a really cool collaborative effort to make the holidays brighter,” she said.

Those who want to give to the local causes virtually can do so through the online Angel Tree registries or the virtual red kettles. Links to both can be found on the Bloomington Corps website: www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/bloomington/.

Those wanting to give in other ways can donate goods to the food pantry or to Safe Harbor. Hygiene products are always needed at both operations, and Safe Harbor could always use socks, mittens and hats during the winter, Bubon said.

Bell ringers can sign up at registertoring.com or call the Bloomington Corps at 309-829-9476.

Krimes also shared some advice for people who want to ring.

“Be yourself, have fun out there. When I started doing this, I was shy, obviously that’s gone,” he said.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter: @connorkwood

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.