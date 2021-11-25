Watch now: Bloomington Salvation Army recruiting bell ringers, donors for annual holiday campaign

It takes around 300 volunteers to cover around 3,500 hours of ringing per season, said Angie Bubon, director of development for The Salvation Army Bloomington Corps. Most kettles have a ringer from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“It’s a lot of coverage that we need,” Bubon said.
This Christmas season the Bloomington Salvation Army has a total fundraising goal of $515,000, including $165,000 from the kettles.
It is their largest fundraiser every year and goes to fund The Salvation Army’s year-round activities, including Safe Harbor shelter and the food pantry. The donations stay local and go to helping local people, Bubon said.
Last year the holiday campaign raised $577,500, including $163,000 from red kettles.
Along with the kettles and bell ringing, The Salvation Army holds an Angel Tree fundraiser to provide Christmas gifts and a Christmas meal for local families, typically helping around 400 families a year, Bubon said. The Salvation Army works with Walmart to create registries where people can pick up a tag and then donate the requested item.
Those wanting to give in other ways can donate goods to the food pantry or to Safe Harbor. Hygiene products are always needed at both operations, and Safe Harbor could always use socks, mittens and hats during the winter, Bubon said.
Bell ringers can sign up at registertoring.com or call the Bloomington Corps at 309-829-9476.
“It’s not always just about the shopping. It’s about the experience and the event and being in the mall with the holiday decorations. … It’s really the overall experience of Black Friday that I think continues to draw customers back.”
Salvation Army bell ringer Walter Krimes, left, rings his bells as Virginia Greenburg of Normal drops a donation in Krimes' kettle outside Hobby Lobby at the Shoppes at College Hills, Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Walter Krimes mans his kettle outside Hobby Lobby at the Shoppes at College Hills, Tuesday, Nov. 16. Salvation Army bell ringers can be recognized when they wear an official button or other identifying name tags.