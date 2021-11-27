Watch now: Bloomington-Normal shoppers bewitched by Small Business Saturday offerings

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL — If you’re going to shop till you drop this holiday season, you might as well drop in somewhere local.

Small Business Saturday returned to Bloomington-Normal this weekend, marking the second consecutive day of accelerated holiday shopping in the Twin Cities. The event started in 2010 as a nationally promoted initiative to bring exposure and buyers to mom-and-pop retailers.

Consumers filed into cozy shopfronts like Uptown Gifts Boutique, 114 W. North St., in uptown Normal. Manager Jane Rupprecht said she believes Small Business Saturday is one of the most fun days of the year.

She said they see all their regular shoppers supporting them, and they also see new ones who want to shop small. And, she said, they’ve seen more people wanting to shop local during the pandemic.

“We can't compete with the big-box stores,” she said. “So we try to bring in more unique pieces that are totally different than what they would find elsewhere.”

The boutique stocks homewares, clothing, jewelry, gifts and stocking stuffers.

“I always say this store has something for everybody,” Rupprecht said, ”at every price point.”

What she loves about Small Business Saturday: “Everybody is so nice.”

Waiting Room Records, also found uptown at 113 W. North St., was another shop enjoying the increased traffic. Owner Jared Alcorn said they were still buried in new Black Friday releases. Several labels put out records from artists like Billie Eilish, Jason Isbell, Lana Del Ray and Aerosmith, which issued a previously unreleased 1971 live set.

He said quite a few people came in Friday to pick up gifts for family and friends, and he believed that continued through Saturday.

In downtown Bloomington, Michele King ordered a pumpkin coffee cake from Ivy Lane Bakery, adding the mixture of aromas was great to smell inside.

It was her first real pumpkin bakery item she purchased this year, King said.

Ivy Lane co-owner John Goeckner said they’ve appreciated the support from the community during COVID, and they highlighted their Christmas cookie collection Saturday.

The bakery plans on baking thousands of cookies on certain days in the coming weeks. Goeckner said he can tell people are getting together again: When they buy a dozen cookies, they’re not sitting there and eating them themselves — they’re sharing with family and friends.

Goeckner also said there’s lots of good store owners in the downtown business district. He said: “It’s a fun group of people.”

Spice it up

With the cold weather now here to stay, nothing warms the heart better than a hot cup of cocoa.

That means good business for the Bloomington Spice Works, 507 N. Center St. Co-owner Ruben Granados said they sold about a metric ton of cocoa mix last year, and expects to do the same this year. He said he blends it all in-store with co-owner John Mock.

Granados projected plenty of sales on Saturday, adding they did half a month’s sales on Small Business Saturday last year. And while they’re busy all year, the Saturday after Thanksgiving is a big sales push for them.

He added that spice sales didn’t drop during the pandemic, and he’s not dealing with any issues from the supply chain crises. However, there are some glass jars that he likes and hasn’t gotten for over a year, and he’s noticed some specialty products are arriving in different packaging.

“Everybody's just making do with what they have,” he said.

Bloomington's Mike Woods said he found some cool salts, spices, nuts and dried mushrooms at the shop.

“The mushroom collection was amazing,” he said.

He went home with Sol de Gusano salt and Alderwood Smoked Sea Salt. He plans to put it on meat, potatoes and just about everything.

Granados said he sources unique products from distributors on both coasts, and he’s been working to get closer to the growers themselves. They come from almost every continent.

He said: “That’s something that’s always interested me: flavors from all over the world.”

Makings of macabre

If you’re seeking a gift that’s strangely surprising and mystifying, The Painted Wraith Curiosity Shoppe at 106 W. Monroe St. in Bloomington is your destination.

Owners Stephanie and Mike Stoltz describe themselves as the “weird kids on the block.” They keep stocked a macabre medley of artwork, candles, loose-leaf tea, taxidermy, books and tarot cards, plus other odds and ends.

Mike Stoltz said there’s a large group of people who love weird stuff, but not many places to buy it from.

He also said he wanted their shop to feel homey, like someone’s living room. The structure was built after a1901 fire, and the store’s most recent rehab fashioned antique-style tin ceilings and exposed brick walls.

Ashley Randall visited the store from East Peoria on Saturday and found a shiny owl sculpture to gift to her youngest daughter.

Randall said items in the macabre market have hit a critical mass, and it’s nice that places like The Painted Wraith have opened for business.

As opposed to shopping at big-box stores, she said she likes to find unique gifts that speak more to culture.

Stephanie Stoltz said her father used to have a grocery store in the 1960s in downtown Bloomington, so opening a store there is her way of coming back to the business district.

She said all the businesses have been very welcoming and it makes her feel “like I’m part of something bigger.”

“We love downtown,” said Mike Stoltz. “It’s got a great vibe to it.”

Tabletop treasures

Jamie Mathy, co-owner of Red Raccoon Games at 309 N. Main St., said he thinks many have turned to traditional methods of social entertainment during the pandemic.

“We were all forced to log into screens and sit on Zoom for hours,” he said, and people got tired of that experience and learned the value of non-technological items.

Co-owner Kelly Mathy said puzzles have become a big thing.

However, the tabletop gaming industry hasn’t been spared by supply chain issues. Jamie Mathy said he knows publishers who now pay up to 10 times as much to get a shipping container of games delivered from Asia — so he stocked their store early to prepare for the holiday season.

Bloomington’s Greg Winn found a set of dice at the store and he considered buying it as a stocking stuffer for himself. He said the shop had a pretty extensive dice collection and it’s impressive that he could buy it locally.

Brian Beddigs, also from Bloomington, stopped in at the shop to browse some board games. He said he plays a lot of tabletop games with many different people.

“It’s a nice and fun shared experience that people can have, and support local businesses along the way,” he said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.