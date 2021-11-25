Watch now: Bloomington-Normal owners ready for Small Business Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — Black Friday isn't the only day for deals in Bloomington-Normal.

While consumers gear up for their holiday shopping sprees, businesses are encouraging people to stay local this year. Struggles brought on during the coronavirus pandemic have begun to ease, but many owners say they still need support.

"Shopping local is more important this year than ever before," said Stephanie Williams, owner of Apricot Lane in uptown Normal and a member of the Uptown Merchants group. "This year, if you want some of us to be around for the next holiday, we need your support this holiday to help us recover."

That's where Small Business Saturday comes into play. A nationwide initiative started by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday seeks to support communities by encouraging people to shop at small businesses rather than big-box retail stores.

It is held the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, often with deals offered by various businesses in the community.

Shoppers planning to go out that day should check in with their favorite local businesses to see what sales will be available. Many will use Facebook and other social media to let customers know what deals they will be offering.

'Celebrate small business'

Some businesses are planning more than just holiday deals. Etc. Shoppes & Storage, 1804 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington, is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Holiday Open House on Saturday.

Guests can take advantage of holiday deals while playing games such as Plinko, cornhole, Velcro darts, and even take photos with Santa. Other businesses such as Donny B's Gourmet Popcorn, Bloom's Coffee Bar and Denny's Donuts are getting in on the action with various holiday treats.

“We super appreciate every customer that has been here through this whole last year and we’re grateful and thankful for that," said Etc. Shoppes & Storage Owner Karen Wingo. "We want to have a little celebration to let people know that. Also, we just want to be a part of the community and celebrate small businesses."

The event will be held at the store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retrofit Culture, 1014 W. Washington St., Bloomington, is also celebrating Small Business Saturday with a few perks this year, said owner Tahnee Lathrop. Shoppers can find a plethora of new items coming to the store that weekend, including cute tree ornaments and other goodies that would make the perfect stocking stuffer.

Shoppers also have the chance to enter a raffle for a $100 gift card that they can either keep for themselves or give to a family member.

“It’s important to shop locally all year round, because our local businesses are what give our community the flavor that it has," said Lathrop. "Local businesses like myself are more likely to give to local charities and nonprofits, and it also makes a healthier local economy for everyone."

She added, "This year and last year have been really hard on small businesses. It’s so important to get out and support businesses that you love and give them a boost in sales that will help carry through the holiday session, but well into next year.”

This year, downtown Bloomington will celebrate with its Shop Small Passport from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3. People can shop at participating businesses and earn stamps for a chance to enter a raffle and earn a gift basket full of locally-made goodies.

The event leads up to the city's "Once Upon a Holiday" weekend, which begins at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, with the lighting of the tree on the square in downtown Bloomington. December First Friday will follow the event with live window vignettes at certain businesses, as well as more sales.

Keeping the money local

The overall business community has rocked by COVID and supply chain issues. The holidays are a huge economic driver, with consumers spending an estimated $859 billion during the season, according to the National Retail Federation.

Small Business Saturday is seen as a way to keep some of that money local.

"It's just an amazing opportunity for organizations to get behind a community of small businesses and really rally for them and champion their cause and bring awareness to community members who aren't familiar with their existence," said Samantha Mlot, downtown Bloomington development specialist.

Last year local merchants struggled due to state-mandated restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mlot said. That included limits on the number of people who could be in a store at the same time, as well as people staying home as an extra health precaution.

That's why it's important for people to come out and support their favorite local businesses on events such as Small Business Saturday, December First Friday and and Once Upon a Holiday, Mlot said.

"Our downtown really didn't see that large of an impact in terms of stores having to close due to the pandemic," said Mlot. "I think that is because there was such an emphasis on supporting your local community and local economy during all of this, they were still able to keep their lights on, keep their doors open."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.