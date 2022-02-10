Watch now: Bloomington-Normal flower shops ready for Valentine's Day

BLOOMINGTON — Every year, some significant others scramble last minute to buy the freshest flowers with all the red, white and pink adornments for Valentine's Day.

In fact, florists for decades have analyzed holiday sales, finding patterns in how the day of the week and even weather can determine just how many people are going to be buying flowers.

Typically, Fridays and weekend dates weren't as big on sales, said Miller. That was usually due to people taking their partners out for dinner or making weekend plans.

But there's one factor causing some florists to raise a brow as they start to plan out their Valentine's Day plans. This year, the holiday follows one of the biggest sporting events of the year: the Super Bowl. When it comes to planning and ordering a significant other's Valentine's Day surprise ahead, the odds are slim.

"Most of them, with Super Bowl this year, they're not even going to think about it until Monday," said Miller. "Monday morning our phone will be ringing off the hook."

Plenty of options at area retailers

Of course, there are plenty of floral and gift options at retailers, from local grocery stores to small businesses.

At Growing Grounds, 1610 S. Main St. in Bloomington, customers can find a variety of goods for their loved ones, including candles, heart shaped decorations, soaps and more. At the flower counter, people can order a variety of floral arrangements, including the traditional half- to a dozen bouquet of roses. Growing Ground's store's signature bouquet for this season features a lot of proteas, a tropical flower that has become popular in recent years.

Casey's Garden Shop in Bloomington is also a one-stop-shop for everything someone might need for putting together the perfect Valentine's Day gift. The store has a variety of locally-made products, such as The Chocolatier of Bloomington candies and truffles.

The store also has options to add a plush teddy bears, monkeys, unicorns and other fun items to special-order bouquets, said Kelsey Grindle, co-owner of the shop at 1505 N. Main St., Bloomington.

"Since Valentine's Day is a last-minute holiday, we usually start our preparation that Monday before and prepare the week leading up to Valentine's Day," said Grindle. "Theme-wise, we have a whole Valentine's Day section on our website, which shows all our different specials for Valentine's Day."

In the past, AB Hatchery, 916 E Grove St., in Bloomington, wasn't open around the Valentine's Day season. But, in recent years, owner Bill Inks is looking to get into the game with a variety of houseplants, especially with springtime just around the corner.

Anthurium flowers with their heart-shaped petals are one of the more popular options. People also tend to gravitate toward orchids, which have a similar style. What's nice about the house plants, however, is that they're all packaged in ready-to-plant pots for customers to replant.

"People are getting ready for spring," said Inks. "There's a lot of house plants because it's kind of gloomy this time of year."

Like Growing Grounds and Casey's Garden Shop, AB Hatchery has several Valentine's Day cards for customers to choose from as they're searching for the perfect plant to gift their significant other.

'There definitely are those last-minute people'

Bloomington-Normal are both hosting Valentine's Day-themed events over the next two weekends, starting with Uptown Covered in Chocolate on Friday. On Feb. 18, Bloomington will hold its rescheduled Tour de Chocolat. Both events offer a variety of deals and samples at local businesses.

"Our businesses know their shoppers well enough that there definitely are those last-minute people, and sometimes last minute means a few days late," said Samantha Mlot, downtown Bloomington development specialist. "It’s just about bringing people out to experience another delightful event downtown and act as an economic boost for business downtown.

She added, "Everybody knows how difficult January and February are for businesses, so the businesses do look forward to this event to bring some light back to the district and get an idea of what spring could look like."

Like many other industries, florists have grappled with supply chain disruptions, which have caused prices to jump due to transportation and trucking fees.

The price of a single rose stem, for example, has gone up to $8, which is a $2 increase over the previous year, said Miller. But, Growing Grounds a variety of flowers for customers to choose from, and arrangements include greens and other textures to fill them out.

"You can get flowers from $20 to $100," she said, adding that the store is starting to get arrangements ready ahead of the holiday. "One of the best things you can do is order designer choice, have the designers make something that they would like to send to a loved one."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

