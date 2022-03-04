Watch now: Bloomington First Friday spotlights women in business

BLOOMINGTON — More than 50 woman-owned businesses have made Bloomington's central business district their home.

In celebration of Women's History Month, which is recognized in March, downtown Bloomington is honoring female entrepreneurs during its First Friday event this weekend.

But, to some business owners, being a woman in business is about more than breaking the glass ceiling. It's about coming together to make downtown Bloomington a destination for arts, culture, food and shopping.

For Melissa Sorensen, a local real estate agent, opening her own business was akin to achieving the American Dream. It was a goal she had set for herself at a young age, and when the opportunity to take over Merlot and a Masterpiece arose, she jumped at the chance.

"I loved what Merlot offered to the community and I thought it was such a fun place that I didn't want to see it go," said Sorensen, who took ownership of the paint-and-sip workshop in January 2020.

Merlot and a Masterpiece, 412 N. Main St., had been open in downtown Bloomington since 2010. But shortly after Sorensen took the reins, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the business closed for seven months.

"I had to get crafty and figure out a way to, No. 1, survive as a business, and No. 2, find a way to still connect with the community," said Sorensen.

As part of the downtown business community, Sorensen had tons of support from other business owners during that time.

"Our community in general, I'm very proud of what we have done here," Sorensen said. "There are a lot of female-owned businesses and we're very supportive of each other."

She added, "In general, I feel like women have to work a little bit harder and try a little bit harder, and we have less room to make mistakes."

'It's just very vibrant'

The upcoming First Friday event in downtown Bloomington is all about celebrating and empowering the women who make up the city's central business district. During the event, visitors are encouraged to support the more than 50 female-owned businesses downtown, which will be offering a variety of deals.

“There are very few downtowns or districts like ours that could say they have over 50 (female-owned businesses), and that's just an estimate,” said Samantha Mlot, downtown Bloomington development specialist. “It’s just astonishing to sit back and see how supportive the community is of small businesses, and not just that, but small businesses that are female- or minority-owned.”

She added that the number of female-owned businesses downtown has "created this unique atmosphere where it’s just very vibrant, very electric."

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and lasts until 8 p.m.

During the celebration, people can also stop by the McLean County Museum of History to hear from representatives with Women Build of Habitat for Humanity, Dreams are Possible, Labyrinth Made Goods and the ExtraOrdinary Women Project.

The museum has installed a Women's History Month banner designed by Rachel Lapp Whitt, a local graphic design artist. It will be on display in the museum through the end of March.

Several women who helped shape McLean County history are featured on the banner: trapeze artist Antoinette Concello; McLean County "foremothers" Fannie Walker Duff and Hester Vernon Fell; civil rights activist Sister Mary Antona Ebo; politician Florence Fifer Bohrer; physician Dr. Louise Crothers; teacher and school superintendent Sarah Raymond Fitzwilliam; and playwright Rachel Crothers.

There is also a range of "contemporary" women featured on the banner, celebrating a number of professions and backgrounds.

"Women who are business owners and entrepreneurs, those who serve as elected officials and essential workers within governmental organizations who literally hold up our democratic institutions, those who contribute to the cultural and creative life of our area as well as to the economy, those who lead nonprofit organizations that are so enmeshed in the life of Bloomington that we can't imagine our community without them," Lapp Whitt told The Pantagraph.

She added, "Some of those roles are visible, easily recognizable, and some are not; some are compensated and some are not. It's also important to me to show how today's empowered women, today's leaders, can also empower other women and girls who are seeing what's possible for their own lives."

'They can achieve anything'

Similar to Sorensen, Elizabeth Aspbury purchased Bobzbay bookstore, 419 N. Main St. in Bloomington, in 2015 after working at the shop for six years. Since taking over, Aspbury has changed the store significantly to focus primarily on selling books.

For her, being part of the downtown Bloomington business community is a source of pride. Since joining the community 12 years ago, she has witnessed a multitude of changes.

And, being able to join the city in highlighting female entrepreneurs on Friday night is a great way to show young women that they can achieve anything they put their minds to.

"I think it’s important because it shows folks that they can achieve anything they dream of," said Aspbury. "Seeing proof of women who have been successful is definitely a push in the right direction when I’m feeling burnt out."

IF YOU GO What: March First Friday: Celebrating Female Entrepreneurs When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 4 Where: More than 50 businesses in downtown Bloomington will have special deals, and the McLean County Museum of History will display a Women's History Month banner and host community groups by and for women.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.