Watch now: Bloomington Chateau debuts updated ballroom

BLOOMINGTON — Newly engaged couples can get a peek this weekend at what it's like to hold their dream wedding inside one of Bloomington's most iconic hotels.

After months of renovations, the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center is opening its doors Sunday afternoon to showcase an updated ballroom. The event is intended to give guests an idea of what a ceremony, cocktail hour and reception could look like at the venue.

"I fell in love with this place five years ago when I walked into here," said Brittany House, director of sales and catering. "I know when others come here and bring their families, have their events, with the staff we have and the environment we're creating, they're going to enjoy themselves and it's going to be a memory they're creating forever."

Adidev Developers Real Estate purchased the massive hotel and conference center in August for about $2.71 million. The five-story hotel at 1601 Jumer Drive has had its share of financial struggles, but its new owners are investing in restoring the space to its former glory.

Since purchasing the 180-room-hotel, the investment firm has focused on updating the ballroom with a fresh new paint job and a full carpet replacement that's on its way. The space is also getting new technology, including new Wi-Fi routers, projectors and screens.

The hotel has purchased 500 new banquet chairs, a 360 Photo Booth and an advanced LED dancefloor and installed a lighted ceiling for special events, such as wedding receptions.

Other renovations and updates are underway. Work is currently being done on the hotel's roof, as well as office spaces and the lobby. Around 100 overnight rooms have undergone a refresh with new mattresses and TVs, said House.

"We know in the past some of our owners have neglected the place and it's just exciting now to share the new property and the new owners and everything they're bringing to the area," said House.

Couples are invited to spend an afternoon exploring the Chateau's wedding venue Sunday. During the free event, couples will get the chance to talk with vendors and experience the entire wedding package, including sampling appetizers and signature dishes.

The hotel is offering its pre-COVID prices on wedding packages, with price points varying depending on the couple.

After the event, couples can enter a raffle to win a $2,800 honeymoon trip to Mexico or the Caribbean through Peoria Charter Travel.

“The plan is to allow engaged couples to experience what it’s like to have their wedding at the Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, especially now that we’ve made all the updates to the ballroom, added some of the new equipment," said House. "We just really want to showcase that and give each couple the chance to see what it's like.”

