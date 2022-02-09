Watch now: Biden touts Rivian in electric vehicle speech

NORMAL — President Joe Biden on Tuesday included Rivian Automotive in his remarks about electric vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure.

“Since 2021, companies have announced investments totaling more than $200 billion in domestic manufacturing here in America, from iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production; to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer; to innovative younger companies like Rivian, building electric trucks, or Proterra, building electric buses, which I saw at a virtual tour last year when I met with the CEO virtually. And they really impressed me,” Biden said.

The president was discussing his administration's focus on the EV sector. The bipartisan infrastructure deal provides $7.5 billion in federal grants to build a network of charging stations.

Tritium, an Australian electric vehicle charging company, also has plans to build its first U.S. plant. That project is being developed near Nashville.

“It’s going to create more than 500 good-paying jobs in Tennessee, but it’s going to deliver greater dignity and a little more breathing room to workers and their families,” Biden said.

Ford Motor Co. also to build an electric vehicle and battery plant near Memphis.

Rivian, based in California, converted the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal into a facility to make electric sport-utility vehicles and trucks. Rivian is developing a plant near Atlanta as well.

On Saturday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the Bloomington-Normal area, his office said Tuesday.

The visit, for which timing and location were not yet announced, is meant to highlight work that the transportation department is doing to make electric vehicles accessible to more Americans.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0