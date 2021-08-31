Watch now: Between U.S. Bank and State Farm, the honeymoon hasn't worn off

What's more, the financial relationship is just starting to blossom.

At least that was the sense among three top U.S. Bancorp executives — Tim Welsh, vice chair for consumer and business banking, Terry Dolan, vice chair and chief financial officer and Jodi Richard, chief risk officer — who sat down with me last week during a grand reopening event at a local branch.

"I think we all see enormous potential over the very long term for lots of good things to happen," Welsh said. "The three of us describe it as we are in the very the top of the first inning in this. So in terms of what customers are starting to see, in terms of what we're doing with our teams, etcetera. So very very early days."

The companies signed their "strategic alliance" on March 5, 2020, telling their customers and the public that the transition of savings and checking accounts would start in late 2020.

Full financial details of the acquisition weren't released, but filings with the Securities Exchange Commission and the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council show U.S. Bank acquired approximately $10 million in deposit balances from State Farm Bank.

State Farm Bank started in 1999 and had assets of $16.9 billion at the end of 2019. Within the State Farm portfolio of businesses, the bank was relatively small, contributing $59 or about 1%, of the $5.6 billion profit that State Farm earned in 2019.

Credit card conversions started in October 2020 and concluded this April. U.S. Bank in the third quarter of 2020 took on an increase of $120 million in its credit losses allowance for the State Farm Bank credit card portfolio, SEC filings show.

Welsh said the conversions went "incredibly smoothly," largely because of investments in "digital capabilities" for State Farm Bank customers and agents.

"That was the linchpin, was to make it really easy for a State Farm customer who wanted banking services to be able to see them easily," Welsh said, adding that agents have started facilitating business banking.

Dolan said the "alliance" enhanced the banking experience for the companies' customers.

"I don't believe there's any real negatives that have come out of it. But I do think there's a lot of positives," Dolan said.

Another major investment area was brick-and-mortar banking facilities, like the 1702 Eastland Drive branch, on Bloomington's east side. The branch, which employs a core staff of six people, now hosts a range of technology and specialized spaces for a more individualized banking experience.

A company spokesperson said the renovations represent the company's "largest scale reinvestment to date" at a branch location.

And Michael Johnson, the company's Illinois regional president, told me there's "no doubt" the move to renovate the branch was because of its proximity to State Farm's headquarters, which is less than a mile away.

Those headquarters at one point housed about 975 of the 1,300 State Farm Bank employees. A company spokesperson has previously said that "many employees have accepted opportunities within State Farm and some will leave the company," following the acquisition.

Welsh told me U.S. Bank "has not hired anybody from State Farm, they haven't hired anybody from U.S. Bank" and that "the whole goal of this is, because we have such compatible cultures, to just get our teams working more and more together. And frankly, that's what started to happen in the last two months."

That compatibility has largely translated into a financial gain for U.S. Bancorp, which reported total assets of $558 billion for the second quarter of 2021, up from the $546 billion in total assets it reported for the second quarter of 2020.

Dolan said the company sees the financial potential of the deal, and its investors do, too.

"They are very excited about, you know, the ecosystem that we are creating between the two organizations, for our customers," Dolan said. "As a result of that there is going to be opportunity for growth. We just need to continue to be very focused on good strong execution and that'll come."

Dolan said part of the growth will depend on marketing and incentivizing each companies' products and services to their customers through each company's "distribution channels."

In other words, using a U.S. Bank credit card to pay a State Farm insurance premium can result in a 3% discount on the insurance policy.

But with those cross-pollinated services comes a question over how each company uses data to influence marketing approaches.

Richard said that if U.S. Bank bought a State Farm Bank account, "we bought the account data that came with that" and that the "customer data — we've been very careful to keep separate."

If a customer is offered a credit card loan, for instance, a U.S. Bank agent can't share the financial data that was obtained to underwrite accompanying insurance.

"There is a deliberate need of not sharing customer data where it's not allowed," Richard said, adding that the company follows "internal privacy policies" of not selling customer data because "it doesn't meet our core values."

Dolan added that other companies will likely look to those values and "partnerships and alliances," like those between U.S. Bank and State Farm, as a model for the future of the banking and insurance industries.

"I do think that you're going to see this, you know, as we have success in this particular area, I think other companies are going to want to know and understand, you know, the formula that you have to kind of follow," Dolan said. "And so I think that people are going to step back and ask themselves, you know, isn't this something that we ought to do?"

