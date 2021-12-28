Watch now: A roller coaster year for McLean County economy

BLOOMINGTON — The way McLean County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Charlie Moore sees it, 2021 was a rollercoaster for the local economy — starting with pessimism and frustration, to opening back up mid-year, to ending the year with some optimism and a hint of skepticism.

As 2021 progressed into the second and third quarters, business started booming more, as loans and grants kicked in while Illinois reopened its economy with the loosest COVID restrictions since the onset of the pandemic.

But the biggest attention was directed at Rivian Automotive and its plant in west Normal, where the R1T electric truck was launched in September.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the California electric vehicle maker Rivian had its initial public offering at $78 a share and Nasdaq officials came to the sprawling Normal factory as the company when public. Another positive note was the number of Rivian employees had “skyrocketed from what they initially thought they were going to have,” Moore said.

“Bloomington-Normal (in the 2021 fourth quarter) becomes a part of the world stage, if you will, looking at people from across the globe who are looking at Bloomington-Normal, not only to visit Rivian, but also looking at opportunity to do business in Bloomington-Normal,” Moore said.

Rivian also recently announced plans for a $5 billion plant near Atlanta and the hiring of 1,000 additional workers at the Normal factory, where additional expansions are planned. A sport-utility vehicle and delivery vehicle also are in the works.

The Rivian ramp-up coincides with a federal focus on transitioning to vehicles with zero emissions. The infrastructure package that President Joe Biden signed into law also puts $7.5 billion towards EV charging and more than $7 billion for battery manufacturing, materials and recycling.

"For electrified vehicles in general and EVs specifically, it bucked the trend of the year," said Cox Automotive executive analyst Michelle Krebs. "While overall sales were down, electrified and EV sales soared — from a small base, but percentage-wise, soared."

The electric vehicle sector is expected to continue expanding, driven by Tesla and legacy automakers.

"I think it's going to be another strong year for electrified vehicles in an overall improved market," he said.

Housing market gets tighter

The Rivian expansion joins a list of large-scale projects announced in recent years, including the $35 million expansion to the Brandt Group of Companies manufacturing facility near Normal, which has put additional pressure on the housing market.

By September, home sales increased 12.3% compared to the same 2020 period, according to data released by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, which covers McLean, Dewitt and Livingston counties.

Locally, another jolt came from Italy-based Ferrero, which in October broke ground in Bloomington for its first chocolate processing facility in North America. Construction on the $75 million expected to be complete by spring 2023.

Overall, the area's unemployment rate stood at 3.4% in November, the most recent period for which data is available. That's a 1.4% improvement since last year and reflects 1,100 more non-farm jobs, according to federal data.

Bloomington-Normal has the second-lowest jobless rate among the 14 metropolitan areas tracked by the state. The statewide rate for November was at 4.5%, compared to the all-time pandemic high of 16.5%. COVID caused a sharp economic downturn across the state in 2020, with the hospitality and tourism sectors feeling the most pain.

Moore, whose group has about 1,000 members, said that while the economy soared in the middle months of the year, there were still some setbacks for certain business sectors such as restaurants and retailers, or businesses forced to reduce hours and capacities.

“We all know restaurants that are closed for an extra day of the week or not open for lunch now because they don’t have the manpower,” Moore said. “That’s become a very real and almost expected change in the last six months that was an outcome of COVID, but you’ve got other restaurants that have flourished in a big way and have done incredibly well.”

The need for workers

Normal Mayor Chris Koos and Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe at the recent McLean County Chamber of Commerce State of Bloomington-Normal conference also discussed the crucial need for regional partnerships. They pointed to leveraging the area's vast transportation network and other assets.

The top issue business owners bring to Moore’s attention is the need for workers.

“Right now, staffing is number one, absolutely number one,” Moore said.

Moore said starting in January, the local chamber of commerce will have business education programs each Thursday next year based on a survey of its members asking what they need or want to know.

Next year also brings a $1 increase in the minimum wage, to $12 an hour, as part of a measure lawmakers approved in 2019, when the amount was $8.25. The rate will be $15 by 2025.

And there are question marks about the impact of the omicron COVID variant that has dominated the country and future restrictions. Cook County, for example, is establishing a vaccine mandate for patrons 5 and older of restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses starting Jan. 3.

Despite the ups and downs of 2021, Moore said the McLean County economy fared pretty well fiscally. With that, there are concerns about the recent surge of COVID cases and the challenges of employing people. However, he said there’s more confidence heading into 2022 than there was heading into 2021.

“We go into the next year with some great optimism knowing that the opportunity is ripe now more than ever on ways in which Bloomington-Normal has started to diversify its economy, looking at electric vehicles, but also foreign investment with Ferrero and with Brandt,” Moore said. “But a lot of small businesses, with thanks to the Small Business Development Center, who has counseled hundreds of people this past year as far as starting or growing their small business.”

The Detroit News contributed to this report.

