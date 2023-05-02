HEYWORTH — Vogel Coffee, 1280 W. Cleveland St. Suite D in Heyworth, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The coffee shop, which also sells non-coffee drinks, baked goods and ice cream, opened Dec. 16. Owner Nathan Holt and his wife, Devon, previously held pastoral roles at churches in Indiana and Wisconsin, and they noticed it was the "cool" thing to have a coffee shop inside churches they encountered.

Holt said he has always had a passion for coffee and cannot stand when it is burnt. On a trip to Disney World, the couple conducted a wide-ranging search for the best coffee before finding one drink they agreed that they both liked. That's when they decided they should open a coffee shop themselves if they could find the right community.

"We loved this community. We hear the horror stories of everyone saying, 'Man I just spent $6 on this drink and threw it away,'" said Holt, who is originally from Hopedale. "So we decided why don't we just take the leap of faith. We loved the location because we've got the drive-thru and it's right off the interstate; there's nothing directly off of 51 or 136 that you can drive and get coffee for 40 miles that's not Starbucks."

When deciding on a name for the shop, Holt said they wanted something that represented what their family stood for, which is building strong bonds and lasting community. Holt said the barn swallow symbolizes those qualities, and "Vogel" is a translation of swallow in other languages. Holt added that the name of the shop has caught the attention of local birdwatchers.

He said the shop is the only one in Illinois to sell Seattle-based Kuma Coffee, which sources its beans directly from farmers.

"You're getting a really good high quality, high-caffeinated coffee whenever you get our stuff," Holt said. "We also try to use as much local ingredients as possible, like Kilgus Farms in Fairbury is where we get our organic milk and makes some very good, creamy coffee. And we try to use Wild Honey Harvest in Heyworth."

Vogel Coffee offers both indoor and outdoor dining. Popular menu items include the hummingbird latte, which is made with espresso milk, butter, pecan syrup, cinnamon and a hint of banana, creating a flavor that Holt likened to banana bread. Another favorite is the Vogel latte, made with brown sugar and oat milk.

Central Illinois Bakehouse supplies the business with baked goods, such as cinnamon rolls and maple bacon Danishes. Cronuts are available on Fridays and Saturdays. The shop also sells Ice Cream Factory brand ice cream.

A signature latte special is offered once a month to every two months. In May, the specials include a caramel delight frappe, a rose latte with subtle floral flavoring, and a dirty vanilla chai latte, which is an extra spicy chai latte with a shot of espresso and vanilla.

For those who aren't into coffee, the shop offers smoothies, refreshers and Lotus drinks, which are plant-based energy drinks.

"Our customers are choosing us over other people because they are getting that consistent cup of coffee. We take pride in everything that we do," Holt said. "We try to put emphasis on quality because we understand that if we have good quality that's what is going to keep people coming back for more."

Vogel Coffee also hosts and helps out with several local events, including the Black and Red Gala, Heyworth Summer League Baseball, Coffee and Canvas Nights, Farm to Wick Candle Pouring and bag tournaments. Holt said they hope to bring in some bands and host parking lot parties in the future.

Each month, Holt said, the shop spotlights local businesses, such as Wild Harvest Honey in Heyworth and 2 FruGALS Thrift in downtown Bloomington.

He said he would consider opening more Vogel Coffee locations in the future, but would seek to fill a need in other small towns that don't have any coffee shops.

IF YOU GO What: Vogel Coffee Where: 1280 W. Cleveland St., Suite D., Heyworth Hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; and closed Sunday Phone: 309-612-7867 Website: https://www.vogelcoffee.com