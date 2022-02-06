Valuing your business

Determining the value of a business or professional practice entity will be useful for numerous purposes. Valuations are typically completed for business succession planning involving transfer of ownership. Business owners or professional practice owners may desire to transfer ownership to family members, key employees, or to a third-party buyer. A valuation will usually include determining a company’s book value, asset value, expected earnings growth, and possibly a review of the management team capabilities.

Valuation Methods

The valuation methods selected will depend on factors that include the purpose of the valuation and the industry of the business being valued. Following is a brief review of the more frequently used valuation methods. Book value is the shareholder’s equity of the business as reflected on a balance sheet statement. Liquidation value reflects the net cash that shareholders would receive if all assets were sold and all liabilities paid. Multiple analysis has become a common method for valuing closely held businesses. This method applies a multiplier to the stream of revenue or cash flow generated by the entity over a determined time period. Cash flow is frequently determined by calculating a company’s (EBITDA) earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, one measure of cash flow, profitability. However, it may not be as useful for capital-intensive companies because it removes the cost of investments in property and equipment. Once cash flow or EBITDA is determined, a multiple is applied with five to 10 times multiples of annual cash flow becoming common in many industries. Market capitalization is a method used primarily for publicly traded companies. It is simple because it is calculated by multiplying the company’s share price by the total number of shares outstanding.

Professional Assistance

Some of these valuation methods are simple enough that you can determine a value for your business on your own. Business attorneys, financial advisors, and accounting professionals can provide further guidance. The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) awards the professional designation, Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) to CPAs who specialize in business valuation. These professionals provide a great service to business owners seeking comprehensive, meaningful valuations.

The business valuation will also be used for the tax reporting of a purchase, sale, and gifts of business interests. The IRS requires that the business interest be valued based on its fair market value (FMV). Valuation can be an important component of estate planning for business owners. The business ownership may be one of the largest assets in an estate and it becomes critical to determine to whom and how this interest will transfer at the death of the owner. The IRS requirement, that the business interest be valued on its fair market value, will apply for estate purposes as well.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

