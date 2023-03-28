LEXINGTON — Uncle Vait’s Pizza, 905 W. Main St. in Lexington, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant on old Route 66 opened in February 2021 and is owned by Abdulvait “Vait” Jaoski and managed by his son Adem Jaoski.

Vait Jaoski is originally from Macedonia, but came to the United States in 1983. He was previously the co-owner of Pontiac Family Kitchen for 15 years with Sunny Bekirovski before opening his own business.

Uncle Vait’s Pizza used to be Kelly’s on 66, which was home to the original Tobin’s Pizza that is now in Bloomington. Vait Jaoski bought the store from Kelly Tobin and turned it into Uncle Vait’s Pizza, where they still serve the original Tobin’s Pizza recipe. The building also used to be called The Filling Station, which was an old gas station.

“My dad was always a restaurant type of person. He used to work in nursing homes and he’s worked in the Chicago area and high-class establishments. He decided to do his own thing and he was really interested in pizza,” Adem Jaoski said. “I’m going to college for pharmacy, but I do manage to help out pops whenever I can. Helping out my dad is very important to me.”

Vait Jaoski started off as a dishwasher in the restaurant industry, but worked his way up to prep cook, a cook, manager and now owner.

Adem Jaoski said his dad was given the name “Uncle Vait” due to his “cool dude” demeanor. His dad can often fill in gaps at the restaurant when needed because of all of his different experiences, he said.

“The pizza is top-notch and our service is good. We treat everybody like family,” Adem Jaoski said. “Uncle Vait has people from Pontiac coming back to visit him, you know, so that bond is always there. We always try to build on that and make sure people are happy, and when we’re happy, everybody’s happy. We’re family.”

Popular menu items include the breakfast skillets, the pan pizzas and the specials, which are shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page. Some specials have included tacos, tuna, chicken wraps, meatloaf, goulash, chili and more. The restaurant offers gluten-free and veggie pizza options as well.

Uncle Vait's, which offers indoor dining, carryout and curbside pickup, also filled a void in Lexington, which previously did not have a breakfast restaurant.

“We have the original Tobin’s Pizza recipe and we haven’t switched that up. We have the original promise and we haven’t touched that; we’ve kept it consistent and people notice that,” Adem Jaoski said. “We like to try different things and have different specials. Our breakfast is pretty good, too, and people don’t have to go out of their way to enjoy a good breakfast.”

Adem Jaoski added that if the opportunity presented itself and his dad decided to expand the restaurant or open another one, he would be onboard.

He also said it’s nice to have a small business in a small town, because everyone knows everybody and there is always someone able to help when an issue arises.