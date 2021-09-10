UAW to decide Sunday whether strike could be an option during Deere negotiations

Members of the United Auto Workers Local 865 are scheduled to vote Sunday on whether or not a strike could be an option in the negotiations with Deere & Company.

Negotiations began in August to replace the six-year agreement that ends on Oct. 1, according to a Deere news release. The expiring contract covers 12 Deere facilities and 10,100 maintenance and production workers.

A post on the UAW's Facebook page states that a strike authorization vote will be held Sunday.

A vote approving the authorization does not mean there will be a strike. Instead it is the membership giving the bargaining team the authority to call for a strike if it thinks one is necessary.

The facilities impacted by the contract negotiations include the Davenport Works; Harvester Works, East Moline; North American Parts Distribution Center, Milan; and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division, Moline, the release states.

