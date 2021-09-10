 Skip to main content
UAW to decide Sunday whether strike could be an option during Deere negotiations

Members of the United Auto Workers Local 865 are scheduled to vote Sunday on whether or not a strike could be an option in the negotiations with Deere & Company.

Negotiations began in August to replace the six-year agreement that ends on Oct. 1, according to a Deere news release. The expiring contract covers 12 Deere facilities and 10,100 maintenance and production workers.

A post on the UAW's Facebook page states that a strike authorization vote will be held Sunday.

A vote approving the authorization does not mean there will be a strike. Instead it is the membership giving the bargaining team the authority to call for a strike if it thinks one is necessary.

The facilities impacted by the contract negotiations include the Davenport Works; Harvester Works, East Moline; North American Parts Distribution Center, Milan; and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division, Moline, the release states.

