TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 4: Rivian makes history with production launch, IPO filing

NORMAL — It was another exciting and historic year for Rivian Automotive.

Despite a global supply chain disruption brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic, forcing production delays, the electric vehicle manufacture shattered local economic development expectations.

Rivian, which started in 2009, bought the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal in 2017. The company has poured millions into building out its massive facility and has tripled its workforce in the last year, surpassing local expectations.

Early on in the year the Irvine, California-based company purchased 380 acres of farmland west of its Normal manufacturing plant for $6.84 million for future development. Rivian also added an additional 800,000 square feet to its Normal facility.

For months, Rivain pushed off production of its inaugural R1T pickup, which has a starting price of $67,500. The company cited global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company delayed launching the R1T twice.

Months after the delays, Rivian made history as it rolled out the auto industry's first fully battery-powered electric pickup. The launch was met with excitement throughout the region, coming five years after the company first came to Normal to purchase its production facility.

Preorder holders were brought to the Normal to spend a day at Rivan's manufacturing plant and get behind the wheel of the R1T for the first time. The fist set of deliveries followed closely after the launch.

A quarterly filing made in December indicated Rivian had delivered 11 trucks since its launch with 71,000 orders made.

In early August, Rivian announced that it had filed for an initial public offfering, seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation.

By November, two months after rolling out the R1T, Rivian went public on the Nasdaq with a $90 billion valuation, surpassing General Motors as the nations second most valuable automaker. It is one of the largest IPOs in years.

But the company didn't stop there.

On Dec. 16, Rivian announced plans to spend $5 billion to build a battery and manufacturing center in Georgia. It will be the company's second after its assembly plant in West Normal. The Georgia governor's office said it will be the largest economic development project in state history.

The facility will be Rivian's largest manufacturing plant, producing up to $400,000 vehicles a year starting in 2024.

In addition to announcing the Georgia project, Rivian said it is planning a 623,000-square-foot expansion at its facility in Normal, bringing the total footprint to 4 million square feet. The facility is expected to build 200,000 vehicles a year and employ an additional 800-to 1,000 people by 2022.

On Dec. 20 Rivian hit yet another milestone in its journey, delivering the first of its all-electric R1S sport-utility vehicle.

