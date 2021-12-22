TOP STORIES OF '21 — NO. 3: Inflation, supply chain issues affect Central Illinois

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2021. This is No. 3. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.

BLOOMINGTON – Despite the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines across the country in 2021 leading to many businesses and events re-opening to full capacity, the pandemic has still controlled several facets of the economy.

Outbreaks of the coronavirus in domestic and international manufacturing plants created pauses and bottlenecks in the production of numerous items.

Necessary products, everyday items and luxurious goods have been backed up in the global supply chain, creating a shortage of materials while demand grew.

The continued risks of COVID and the emergence of the delta and omicron variants have kept workers wary about returning to jobs for the same pay rates and benefits.

The new variants also caused the first and second quarter economic growths to halt over late summer and fall.

Steve Kant, co-owner of OK Appliance in Bloomington, said in August that the store was “nowhere close” back to normal.

The store has experienced shortages in refrigerators and other necessary components to larger products.

Manufacturers that the company works with “shut the plants down for two months, didn’t build anything, so they blew through a lot of whatever they had hidden away in inventory,” Kant told The Pantagraph at the time.

As supply decreased and demand increased, the U.S. has seen its largest inflation rate in nearly four decades.

Prices for gasoline, used and new vehicles, energy services, some food products such as cooking oil, beef and chicken, soared in mid-to-late 2021.

The U.S. Labor Department said in December that consumer prices increased 6.8% in November compared to a year ago.

Those price increases have mostly affected low-income households, as well, as costs for everyday necessities have continued to grow.

All the while, experts are unsure yet how the omicron variant will affect inflation and the supply chain holdups in the long term, but for as long as the pandemic lingers on, it is likely that inflation will, too.

