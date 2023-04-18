DOWNS — The Station Saloon, 209 S. Seminary St. in Downs, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Owner John Coontz opened the location on Aug. 1. It's an expansion of the original restaurant bearing the same name at 1611 Morrissey Drive in Bloomington.

Coontz has worked with and helped open several notable restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, including TGIF's (Friday's), Alexander's Steakhouse, Sonoma Cucina, and Famous Dave's. He started in high school as a dishwasher for a local restaurant and worked his way up to kitchen manager.

The Bloomington location was originally just a banquet center used for events such as birthday parties, retirements, anniversaries and more. A kitchen was eventually added, Coontz said, and then in 2018, it was turned into the bar it is today.

"I would call ourselves not your typical bar, not your typical restaurant. It's more of a destination spot for just fun," Coontz said. "Our biggest thing is the variety of stuff that we do. Just good food, good service and good atmosphere. It's cozy here and you know, it's comfortable, relaxing. I think the customers can flat-out have fun at both locations."

The Station in Downs used to be the location for the Old Town Tap and Restaurant or "Ottr" for short, as well as Lucky 7's, now located in Bloomington. It also used to be home to Atkinson's Bar and Benny's Garage.

The Downs location offers live music and karaoke. The Bloomington location offers live music, karaoke, trivia, open mic comedy nights and a mechanical bull, which they plan to bring to the Downs location for some events. The Bloomington location has even hosted a couple of mixed martial arts fights. At least 20 bands are lined up for events this summer between both locations.

Coontz said the Downs location functions more like a traditional restaurant, while he describes the Bloomington location as an event center with food and a bar.

"I just like looking sometimes when we're full at either location and things are going well and people are having fun," Coontz said. "Nothing's better than if there's a band and you got 100 people there, and they're all just singing and you can just tell everybody's having a good time. So, other people's happiness is probably when I get happy."

Popular menu items include the cheeseburgers, the station melt, the salads at the Bloomington location and the wraps. Because the Downs location comes with a smaller menu, it offers two to three daily specials, Coontz said.

"I love the people here, they're super nice and they're accepting and they know they have to support local businesses because this has been the fourth bar here in 20 years," Coontz said. "I just like the closeness, everybody knows everybody; I'm just getting to know these people and their families and getting to know the community and embracing them. They're embracing us right now."

Coontz added that they are also heavily involved in the community, including sponsoring golf outings and children's sports teams, hosting pancake and sausage breakfasts for the Boy Scouts or the Easter Village Breakfast, sponsoring the village market, hosting "celebrity" bartenders, or working with animal shelters like The Human Society and Wishbone Academy, or charities like St. Jude.