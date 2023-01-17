The Love Shack aims for 'elevated fast food' in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Love Shack, 1406 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant specializes in burgers and unique sandwiches. Owner Aaron Francis said he is carrying over the values from his immensely popular Pop-Up Chicken Shop, which moved last year from its prior home at the VFW Post 454 to 409 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington.

“There’s not a single menu in this town that has what we have, and we really pay attention to our flavors here. Everything’s hand-cooked, nothing is frozen, everything fresh. Ingredients are No. 1, “ Francis said. “This menu is something you see in like a big city like Chicago. This is a very food-eccentric place you can’t find anywhere.”

Francis said he tried out the concept at the chicken shop last summer and, persuaded by its strong performance, decided to open the second restaurant Nov. 1. The new restaurant’s name is an homage to the “love” poured into the food, he said.

Francis described his mother and family as his central inspiration. He has been cooking since he was 3 years old, he said, and he is descended from a long line of cooks on his mother’s side. He started out pursing a career in the business world, but eventually figured out his true passion was cooking and found a way to fuse the two together.

“The thing about this concept is that everything that we do at the Love Shack is with the utmost, highest standards of quality,” he said. “Everything from the burger meat to the fries to the buns is as highest quality I can get. I’m really in the game of elevated fast food.”

Francis said he is not in the restaurant industry to make money.

“Like, that’s cool but my employees are always No. 1,” he said. “They are the backbone of my company here. That’s something I’m really trying to turn the restaurant industry upside down, because (workers) are being underpaid.”

Francis and his head chef, Zakk Yuhas, curated the restaurant’s menu together. Francis credited Yuhas with a vital role in the restaurant’s success, as Francis spends most of his time at Pop-Up Chicken.

The most popular menu item is the double cheeseburger, which can be ordered with toppings like bacon and caramelized onions. Others include the catfish po’ boy, apple butter pork chop sando and wagyu corndog. Specials are also offered every week, including a sandwich special and a special milkshake.

“When I cook for people at my restaurants, I think that’s a very intimate relationship that I have with these customers, “ Francis said. “I’m making this food with my hands and these people are spending their hard-earned money to eat it. It’s a very intimate thing. So, we put a lot of love into our food.”

Sometime this year, Francis plans to open another pop-up restaurant near the Illinois State University campus in Normal, in the former Meatheads on Main Street.

Once operations in Bloomington are steady, he said, he hopes to open restaurants throughout the region, including in Champaign, Springfield and surrounding areas. He noted the success of Steak ‘n Shake, which started in Bloomington-Normal and expanded across the country, and said he hopes to follow suit.

As if that weren’t enough, Francis said he also hopes to open a sit-down dinner spot with a wine bar. His true passion, however, is cooking with fire, like smoking meats.