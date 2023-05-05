NORMAL — The Baby Fold's board of directors has announced Clete Winkelmann as the next CEO.

Winkelmann is taking the place of Dianne Schultz and will begin the role June 5. Schultz is retiring June 7 after nearly 30 years with the agency.

Winkelmann is currently executive director of Nexus PATH Family Healing. He has over 30 years of human services experience, ranging from foster care management to leading community support and mental health organizations, as well as experience with therapeutic day schools.

Winkelmann is longtime Illinois resident who moved to North Dakota for his role with Nexus, but he will return to Illinois for the new position.

He also served in leadership roles at United Methodist Children's Home, Peoria Children's Home Association, and Aunt Martha's Health and Community Support Services.