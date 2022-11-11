Student productivity app wins 2022 Startup Showcase at ISU

NORMAL — Joi Strickland wants to help more students succeed. Thanks to an event at Illinois State University, she will get $10,000 to help her do it.

Strickland is the winner of the 2022 Startup Showcase at Illinois State University, where she is a senior double majoring in international business and accounting. She also keeps busy with other activities, like student organizations.

It is that busyness that led her toward "Studentivity," an app suite aimed at helping students manage their time and energy, and build productive habits. She presented the app to a panel of area businesspeople on Friday during the showcase.

"We are not just students; we are working, we are volunteering, we are doing many things," she told the panel.

Strickland hopes to work with colleges and universities, who would want their students to use the app to help reduce stress and ideally improve retention.

The annual Startup Showcase is hosted by the George R. and Martha Means Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, part of the College of Business. It is modeled after the TV show "Shark Tank." More than 25 students entered the competition, and 10 finalists presented on Friday to a panel of four businesspeople with ties to ISU.

Second place went to Niya Gibbs for "Divine Passion Art," which will produce satin-lined hoodies that let wearers express themselves and protect their hair.

Zach Camacho's "Axyes," an app that provides users with accessibility information about businesses and events, won third place.

Gibbs will receive $6,000 in funding, Camacho will receive $4,000 in funding, and all other finalists will receive $500 in funding for their businesses.

This is the first year the event has been able to offer a five-figure first-place prize, said Terry Lowe, instructional assistant professor of management and quantitative methods. The funds are not cash prizes but go toward the students' business expenses.

“We pay their bills to expand their business,” Lowe said.

Past winners include Open Source Classroom, which helps provide professional development for teachers to use 3D printing and other modern tech, and bass fishing lure company BizzBaits. Last year’s winner, Curlave, started by Ashley Garrett, was for selling curly hair extensions for Black women.

One of the judges this year, Mike Shannon, was on the team that won in 2011 with Packback, which helps high school and college students practice writing. As someone who works in the education field, he used the question-and-answer portion on Friday to give Strickland a sense of the kind of challenges she might face.

Other finalist ideas this year included Destini Anderson’s “Any Bars” app to help military members find out if they will have cell service, and Leo Krueger’s time-of-day-inspired Mezcla Mix/Bocado Bars.

Entries this year trended toward technology businesses like apps, along with several consumable entries, Lowe said. Students entered from departments across the university.

“That’s our goal, to recognize that student entrepreneurs are in every area academically,” he said.

Along with the students, the event also gives two entrepreneur awards: the Illinois State University Economic Impact Entrepreneur of the Year Award to local business owners and the Illinois State University Entrepreneurial Alumnus of the Year Award to a graduate of the university.

This year’s business winners were Tim and Vicki Tilton, owners of Monroe Centre in Bloomington. The building is home to their business Fox & Hounds Day Spa as well as other commercial spaces. They have also been active in local philanthropy.

The alumnus award went to Mike Kasaba, an investor and former CEO of Artisan Vehicles, an electric mining vehicles company. Kasaba graduated from ISU in 1988. Before Artisan, he founded Quiet Energy, an alternative energy utility company.

It is nice to have the students around in the evening to meet community members as well, Lowe said.