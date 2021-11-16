Stellantis to lay off 400 workers at Belvidere Jeep plant

Stellantis plans to lay off 400 workers at its Belvidere Assembly Plant near Rockford due to lagging Jeep Cherokee sales and the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which has disrupted production throughout the year.

The layoffs will begin on Jan. 14, the automaker said.

“As we continue to balance global sales with production of the Jeep Cherokee produced at the Belvidere Assembly Plant, which has been further exacerbated by the unprecedented global microchip shortage, Stellantis has determined that additional staffing actions are needed as a result of changes in the plant’s operations,” spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said in an emailed statement.

The Belvidere plant, which produces the Jeep Cherokee SUV, was mostly closed between March and August because of the chip shortage. The plant, which had about 3,600 employees working two shifts at the start of the year, eliminated one shift and 1,690 jobs when it resumed production in August, Tinson said.

The plant was shut down again from Aug. 30 through October, resuming production at one shift and 2,100 employees in November.

Jeep Cherokee sales have struggled in recent years, and are down 20% through the third quarter, with 78,750 vehicles sold this year, according to Stellantis. The plant became the exclusive home for the Cherokee in 2017, and had more than 5,000 workers on three shifts building 270,000 of the SUVs in 2018.

In 2019, the plant scaled back to two shifts and laid off 1,400 workers as demand for the Cherokee began to wane.

Stellantis notified the state and 400 affected hourly employees about the layoffs Nov. 10. The Illinois Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires businesses with 75 or more employees to provide the state with 60 days advance notice of pending plant closures or mass layoffs.

“The company will make every effort to place laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority,” Tinson said.

The Belvidere plant opened in 1965, building a range of vehicles from the Chrysler New Yorker to the Dodge Neon. The plant was down to 200 employees before Fiat and a government bailout rescued it and the company.

Stellantis was created by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot of France in January.

