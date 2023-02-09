EAST PEORIA — William B’s Steakhouse will open Thursday, Feb. 16, at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, 21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria.

The restaurant is named after Boyd Gaming co-founder and co-executive chairman William “Bill” Boyd, according to a news release from Boyd Gaming. The restaurant is just inside the casino’s main entrance and features a bar, cocktail area, main dining room and a 14-seat private dining area. All of the artwork inside the restaurant was created specifically for William B’s to showcase plants, trees and other vegetation native to the East Peoria area.

A ribbon cutting for the new steakhouse will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 16.

The menu offers a variety of starters, soups and salads, including steaks, ribs, salmon, shrimp, lasagna al forno, lobster mac-n-cheese, giant baked potatoes and more. The dessert menu offers colossal carrot cake and molten chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream.

The steakhouse is family-friendly and open to all ages and budgets, the news release said. It will be open starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with the last seating at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Visit paradice.boydgaming.com for more information.