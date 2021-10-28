State unemployment rate improves for 6th month

 Skip to main content
SPRINGFIELD — State data released Thursday shows the jobless rate declined in all 14 Illinois metro areas in September for the sixth month in a row. 

Unemployment rates for the month include:

Bloomington: 4% (down 1.8% in September 2020)

Carbondale-Marion: 4.8% (down 2%)

Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 4.1% (down 2.6%)

Decatur: 6.9% (down 2.5%) 

Statewide: 5.5% (down 4.6%) 

The numbers are not seasonally adjusted and based on preliminary data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

