State unemployment rate improves for 6th month

SPRINGFIELD —
State data released Thursday shows the jobless rate declined in all 14 Illinois metro areas in September for the sixth month in a row.
Unemployment rates for the month include:
Bloomington: 4% (down 1.8% in September 2020)
Kyle Beach identifies himself as John Doe Blackhawks scandal
Carbondale-Marion: 4.8% (down 2%)
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island: 4.1% (down 2.6%) Decatur: 6.9% (down 2.5%)
Statewide: 5.5% (down 4.6%)
The numbers are not seasonally adjusted and based on preliminary data from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
44 photos: Bears no match for Super Bowl champ Bucs in 38-3 loss
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) attempt a field goal during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a passan NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
ALEX MENENDEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back for a pass during NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
NFL Network reporter Sarah Walsh interviews Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jason Pierre-Paul (90) after the an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla.
DON MONTAGUE, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to the fans after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
MARK LOMOGLIO, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rolls out against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) calls a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) is stopped by Chicago Bears linebacker Trevis Gipson (99) and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II (27) dives over the line against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Pierre Desir (29) celebrates an interception against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
JASON BEHNKEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Buccaneers Football
An NFL football is shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) racts after coming up short of the goalline against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to fans after an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kevin Minter (51) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (84) after a catach against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes part in an interview with CBS after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) after a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) works around Chicago Bears offensive tackle Alex Bars (64) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) runs up field at making a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson (18) run the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
Bears Buccaneers Football
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) rushes tithe ball during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 24th, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Montague)
Don Montague
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.