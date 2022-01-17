State Farm to hire 3,400 new employees

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is looking to hire more than 3,400 employees, the company said Monday.

The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.

Bilingual employees also are needed for Spanish, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Korean languages.

In-person positions will be based in Bloomington, Dallas, Phoenix and Atlanta.

The Bloomington-based auto and home insurer is celebrating 100 years in business this year.

As part of the anniversary, the company earlier this year announced it will award 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0