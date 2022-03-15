State Farm to build $21.5M hangar at Bloomington airport

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is building a new $21.5 million corporate hangar at Central Illinois Regional Airport.

The hangar, which is expected to be completed in January 2023, is replacing the insurance company's current hangar at the airport, 3201 Cira Drive, Bloomington.

"While we have renovated our current hangar over the past 20 years to meet business needs, we must invest in further infrastructure improvements," State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer told The Pantagraph. "Once construction is complete, flight operations will move from the current location to the new hangar."

The new hangar will be at the site of the airport's former passenger terminal, 2901 E. Empire St., which was demolished in September 2020. Documents filed with the City of Bloomington indicate the facility will include interior and exterior parking, offices, plane storage and storage rooms.

Airport Executive Director Carl Olson said the new hangar is a "positive sign," adding that commercial travel through CIRA is getting stronger.

"CIRA had a very good year in 2021 and we're looking to continue that strength in 2022," said Olson. "This is very positive for the community, and very positive for the airport. We're excited to see them move forward."

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.