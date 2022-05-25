State Farm ends partnership with organization that shares LGBTQ-friendly kids books

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm has ended its partnership with a program that worked to provide LGBTQ-themed children’s books to teachers and libraries.

The Bloomington insurance company said this week that it had ended its relationship with the organization, the Chicago-based GenderCool Project. The statement came after what State Farm described as "news and consumer inquiries" on the subject.

"We support organizations that provide resources for parents to have conversations about gender and identity with their children at home," State Farm said in a statement on its website. "We do not support required curriculum in schools on this topic."

The partnership drew attention after being publicized by the nonprofit Consumers' Research, which mocked State Farm's "Like a Good Neighbor" slogan with its own campaign, "Like a Creepy Neighbor."

Consumers' Research executive director Will Hild on Monday tweeted an image of a January email from a State Farm employee. The email showed a corporate responsibility analyst seeking agents to participate in the program, which would have allowed them to donate LGBTQ-friendly books to a local teacher, library or community center.

Hild tweeted that the company was engaging in the "woke indoctrination" of children.

State Farm said it would "continue to explore how we can support our associates, as well as organizations that align with our commitment to diversity and inclusion, including the LGBTQ+ community."

