State Farm awarding $25,000 in grants

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is accepting grant applicants for its State Farm Neighborhood Assist starting Feb. 16.
The insurance company, which is celebrating 100 years in 2022, plans to award 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.
A review committee will look at the first 4,000 submission and narrow the list to 200 finalists.
Voting is April 27-May 6. Winners will be announced June 7.
Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of favorite causes. More than $10 million has been awarded since the program started in 2012.
Visit
neighborhoodassist.com for more information.
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
071919-blm-loc-10farmhistory
Workers completed first-floor brickwork and windows in the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown in 1929. State Farm announced that the building will be demolished after a sale fell through.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-1farmhistory
The State Farm Insurance Company's downtown office building towers over downtown Bloomington in 1935.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-2farmhistory
The lobby of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington included elevator operators in 1930.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-4farmhistory
Office workers typed and filed paperwork in an upper floor of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington in 1930.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-3farmhistory
Construction of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington was close to completion in 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-6farmhistory
Workers climbed on the roof of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington about 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-7farmhistory
Construction of the top floor of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington neared completion in 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
SECONDARY
Insurance agents march through downtown Bloomington during a parade that swept to the State Farm Insurance Building in 1935.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-9farmhistory
A book keeping machine at State Farm Insurance in downtown Bloomington was all the rage in the 1930s.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
State Farm
Traffic passes the former State Farm headquarters building Thursday, July 18, 2019, on North East Street in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.
Reach out with questions.
