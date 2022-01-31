State Farm awarding $25,000 in grants

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is accepting grant applicants for its State Farm Neighborhood Assist starting Feb. 16.

The insurance company, which is celebrating 100 years in 2022, plans to award 100 $25,000 grants to nonprofit organizations to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

A review committee will look at the first 4,000 submission and narrow the list to 200 finalists.

Voting is April 27-May 6. Winners will be announced June 7.

Last year, 125,000 people cast more than 3 million votes in support of favorite causes. More than $10 million has been awarded since the program started in 2012.

Visit neighborhoodassist.com for more information.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

