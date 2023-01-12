State Farm announces IT outsourcing; layoffs expected

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm announced Thursday the insurer will outsource information technology services to HCLTech, an IT company based in Noida, India. The move is expected to lead to layoffs.

According to a news release from HCLTech, the company will “reimagine” State Farm’s IT service desk and infrastructure operation “to accelerate the modernization of its hybrid cloud environment for State Farm.”

State Farm spokesman Chris Pilcic said HCLTech will handle the day-to-day IT Help Deck and infrastructure service work, managing the hardware, infrastructure software and network connections for State Farm, beginning in “early 2023.”

An exact timeline for this transition was not provided.

State Farm declined to specify how many employees will be laid off as a result of this decision or whether those will be Bloomington-based employees.

“Many employees will be offered opportunities to join HCLTech in similar roles supporting State Farm,” Pilcic wrote in a statement. “State Farm will also organize an in-house team to manage the relationship and work with HCLTech.”

HCLTech also said some State Farm employees will transfer to the Indian company “to continue their important role in delivering cutting-edge technology services to State Farm,” but the company did not indicate how many employees would transfer.

State Farm is Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer with 14,436 workers, according to a 2022 report from the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

“We did not make this unique decision lightly,” Pilcic wrote. “State Farm considers the best interest of customers, employees, and agents when adapting to the ever-changing business environment to meet evolving needs. We’re committed to continuously improving processes, departments, and structure to better serve our customers.”

HCLTech was selected “because of its reputation in supporting Fortune 500 companies,” said Ashley Pettit, senior vice president and chief information officer for State Farm, in a statement.

State Farm, the leading auto, home and commercial insurance provider in North America, made the “unique decision” to utilize HCLTech, a global tech company, after a review of the IT Help Desk and infrastructure services work, Pilcic said.

“This new relationship allows State Farm to focus on critical technology priorities, addresses recruiting and retention challenges, and helps deliver quick, efficient, and consistent tech support to customers, agents, and employees,” he wrote.