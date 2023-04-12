BLOOMINGTON — Fusion Crunch, 616 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant opened on June 10, 2022, and is owned by Amit and Neetu Arora. The couple is originally from India, but they have lived in Bloomington for nine years.

Fusion Crunch operated as an online-only business for its first couple of months. Indoor dining was later added, as well as curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.

"First thing, I love food. I wanted to do something new," Amit Arora said, noting the prevalence of processed, frozen food items. "We wanted to come up with the idea of converting the fast food of fresh food into a basket. We deliver the tickets in 12 minutes, and it's fresh. Nobody does that."

The downtown location used to be home to Hobbyland, which was known as the "fun store with the red door." The hobby store was in business for 57 years. The location was also a restaurant in the 1940s.

Amit Arora said when they remodeled the location they found pictures of an old bakery on the walls. Part of the remodel included adding a prep kitchen in the basement as well.

"We do everything in house. Even all the sauces we make in house. All the items we prepare in house," Neetu Arora said. "Every day you will find something different in the flavors. You can see there's a little fusion in every dish."

Popular menu items include the ramen, tacos, Malaysian quesadillas and jumbo, locally-sourced wings. The restaurant also offers burgers and sandwiches, pastas and rice bowls.

Amit Arora said they plan to introduce a couple of chicken items that will soon be available on the weekends, which was suggested by community members. He said they plan on introducing food specials in the future.

He added that the food is healthy and fresh, and has good flavor.

"We have a pretty diverse menu. There's a little bit of everything for everyone. It's good to have different choices or like if someone doesn't like something," chef Anthony Barrientos said. "The quality of freshness and the atmosphere is really good. People like our service and the food comes out pretty quickly as well."

Amit Arora said what he enjoys the most is making the customers happy and seeing them enjoy the food.

The biggest reason Fusion Crunch has become so popular is purely from word of mouth, Amit Arora said, noting they have not done any kind of marketing for the restaurant.

"We get comments on a daily basis. Take any item on our menu, whether it's cheese curds, empanadas or tacos, it's the best in town," Amit Arora said. "We want to deliver the same quality of food at one location and get a good team over here and then move to the next location, so that is the plan and it's coming."