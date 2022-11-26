Small Business Saturday energizes shoppers in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Small businesses in and around Bloomington-Normal are big on giving good service.

That's a standard maintained across two decades, according to Tim Leary, owner of College Hills Meat Shop, 1522 E. College Ave., Normal. In 1999, he took over the store, which sells beef, poultry, pork, seafood, cheese, condiments and other food items. Their meat is sourced from the central United States, predominantly Iowa and Nebraska.

At a small shop like his, Leary said he thinks people can get better customer service. And the staff can build better relationships with customers when they see the same employees all the time. He said they’ll specially cut orders to the customers’ needs.

Now off the heels of a busy week fulfilling Thanksgiving orders, Leary said buyers were lined up out the door for the holiday. With Christmas over a month out, he said their workers have some time to rest.

For Thanksgiving, he said they unloaded over half a semi-trailer full of turkeys. The biggest one, at 31.33 pounds, he said went to a customer named “Joe.”

In an era of massive department stores dotted along Veterans Parkway, Leary agreed he feels a sense of pride in operating a small meat shop.

“It’s not easy sometimes, but we’ve done it long enough that we’ve got it figured out,” Leary said.

He said Christmas orders will vary depending on customers' traditions: Most get a rib roast, while others do hams, turkeys, beef tenderloin or even steak.

While the store had no deals honoring Small Business Saturday — a campaign started by American Express in 2010 to drive customers to shop local — the shop was still open that day to serve regulars like Ashley Carlson, who picked up chicken breasts.

She said she planned to buy her Christmas ham from the College Hills shop. Carlson said she’s gotten sliced deli turkey and ham there, and reviewed it with an “A+” grade.

“This place really does have the best local, fresh meat, and their prices don't change,” she said.

Carlson added the cheese selection is really good, and she recommended the smoky cheddar by Hoffman’s Quality cheeses.

Infinite fledge

Next door to the meat shop is Wild Birds Unlimited, 1520 E. College Ave., which stocks a variety of birdhouses, bird feed, feeders and their pole systems, plus other gift items for nature lovers.

Owner Kim Ryburn said she took over the Normal franchise location 12 years ago. She said she was hired “on the spot” after the store first opened 26 years ago, and she had previously shopped at a location in Missouri “all the time.”

Ryburn said she loves the spiritual connection she shares with birds, particularly raptors, eagles and turkey vultures. That also includes all the little common birds, she added.

“They just give you such peace and joy,” she said. “They're all part of God's creation.”

The space’s interior is anything but ruffled. Customers first pass an arbor entry made of branches by a friend of Ryburn’s. They’re also greeted by the smell of an essential oil blend named “Christmas Spirit.”

Kettle Moraine bird feeders made from recycled milk jugs are available for sale, plus birdhouses for feathered bipeds like wrens and bluebirds, and bark butter.

“Bark butter is a spreadable, creamy suet peanut mixture with other ingredients,” said Ryburn. “Over 150 birds like it.”

Through Sunday, customers can take advantage of their fill-a-bag special for a 20% discount.

The store's countertops also glitter with an assortment of crystals, geodes and other shiny rocks, sourced from locations like Brazil; Tucson, Arizona; and Madagascar.

Ryburn said she has a healing stone from a very special Native American.

“Everybody that comes in, if they’ve never even felt energy before, I give them this stone to hold,” she said. “They can feel and they all have an experience and each one is different.”

Gridley’s Sharon Witzig went shopping there Saturday with her two daughters. She said she likes the window bird feeders, which can hold sliced apples and oranges and loose seeds. She said they're very versatile.

She said it’s amazing how the store stocks products without chemicals. As an organic farmer, Witzig said their efforts to not harm nature mean a lot to her.

Merciful merchants

Blessings were still being brought Saturday to Serendipity Mercantile, 902 IAA Drive, Bloomington. Store co-owner Danielle Salz said they’ve donated almost $10,000 to charitable organizations in town since opening in the spring. The current beneficiary is Youth Build McLean County.

Newly added items at the upscale resale boutique include honey products from The Hive by Maple Street Garden in Monticello, locally made jewelry by Thunder & Stone, and used and new clothing.

Salz said they’ve had very good traffic, including regular customers. She also pointed to a clearance closet at the store.

That was where 18-year-old Eva Biggs, of Normal, found a belt to match her purple shirt. The price was $1.

Biggs, a student at Paul Mitchell’s Normal cosmetology school, said she previously bought a cow print tote bag from the boutique that she uses every day.

Salz said the donations have been flowing in. Bloomington’s Gretchen Meyers stopped by Saturday to bestow the shop with a few Christmas items.

Since she’s downsizing, she said it’s great there’s a place she can donate items to that will be sold for charity.

Enchanted wonderland

The Garden Gate gift shop, 301 N. Main St., Mackinaw, was an enchanted winter wonderland on Saturday, said owner Beth Wiegand.

They decorated almost 20 trees in the building for the holidays, including a 9-foot tree in their tea room.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Wiegand, adding that customers definitely don’t want to miss their shop this holiday season.

The store offered 20% discounts on silks stems and other Christmas ornaments, plus lighted pictures and water globes.

Wiegand said their location is a former Illinois Traction System depot they restored in 1998; it had been empty for 40 years when they bought it.

Since then, they’ve also opened a boutique across the street named BethAnne.

She said Saturday afternoon they’d had a nice day of business, and it’s always fun seeing families and different people come into town.