BLOOMINGTON — Owners of
Skate ‘N’ Place have announced April 1 as the formal closing date for the business, 1704 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.
The backdrop of childhood memories for many Twin City residents, the 50-year-old business first signaled plans to close in early January. Owners have said the building has been purchased by buyers who intend to turn it into a warehouse space.
Plans for final events to be held at the rink are still pending, the business said.
The rink
first opened on March 7, 1973, attracting some 700 people to its "soft opening," according to Pantagraph archives.
Owner Tim Overholser previously told The Pantagraph that he
bought the rink in 2014 because he met his wife, Diane, at the counter around 35 years ago. He also recalled his mother bringing him to the rink as a child.
Customers can still enjoy the rink until April 1. The rink is open 7-9 p.m., Thursdays; 7-10 p.m., Fridays; and 1-3:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., Saturdays.
Contact the rink at 309-827-7465 or visit
skate-n-place.godaddysites.com for more information.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Skate N Place in Bloomington
David Teran, right, helps Shantasia Brothers with her skates Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. Amia Brothers ties her skates at left. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Skating again
Kamin 'Showtime' Elmore spins Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the reopening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. The longtime business closed in February after the previous owners filed bankruptcy, but was purchased by new owners
Tim and Diane Overholser of Colfax. The Overholsers met at the rink and wanted to reopen it so kids would have a place to spend their time.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Khristopher Williams grabs a pair of skates from the shelf for a patron Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Khristopher Williams grabs a pair of skates from the shelf for a patron Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
David Teran, right, helps Shantasia Brothers with her skates Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. Amia Brothers ties her skates at left. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Lexi Kisandi, left, and Kailee Lorance, right, skate Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Kamin 'Showtime' Elmore spins Friday, Nov. 21, 2014, during the opening of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tim and Diane Overholser of Colfax are the new owners of Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington.
Tim and Diane Overholser of Colfax, the new owners of the Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington, stand in nearly the same spot where they met more than 25 years ago — and with the same skates Diane had at the time.
Tim and Diane Overholser of Colfax are the new owners of the Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington. The couple met at the skating rink when they were in their 20s, and now, after 22 years of marriage, they are setting off in a new direction as owners.
Bob DeSanty of Bloomington carried dozens of 45 rpm records that he obtained during the bankruptcy liquidation auction of Skate 'N' Place Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Bloomington. DeSanty said the records themselves weren't that valuable but collectors value the record jackets. The skating rink,
1701 S. Morris Ave., closed in February 2014.
About 100 friends and family members came to support and surprise the owners of the Skate 'N' Place by posing for a photograph Sunday, March 9, 2014, in front of the business in Bloomington. George and Georgianna Cunningham owned the skating rink for more than 40 years.
Gina and Haley Givens, Jessica Emmert, Brooklyn Martin and Anmarie Iseminger visit while waiting for the photo shoot at the Skate 'N' Place on Sunday, March 9, 2014, in Bloomington. George and Georgianna Cunningham owned the Skate 'N' Place for more than 40 years.
James Love, left, and Jorge Elmore, right, both of Bloomington, started Skate Dynasty to encourage youngsters to skate. James organized the photo shoot at the Skate 'N' Place in Bloomington on Sunday, March 9, 2014, as a way to thank the owners. Kim Carter, center, is the daughter and Elex Pate is the grandson of owners George and Georgianna Cunningham.
