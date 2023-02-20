BLOOMINGTON — Owners of Skate ‘N’ Place have announced April 1 as the formal closing date for the business, 1704 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington.

The backdrop of childhood memories for many Twin City residents, the 50-year-old business first signaled plans to close in early January. Owners have said the building has been purchased by buyers who intend to turn it into a warehouse space.

Plans for final events to be held at the rink are still pending, the business said.

The rink first opened on March 7, 1973, attracting some 700 people to its "soft opening," according to Pantagraph archives.

Owner Tim Overholser previously told The Pantagraph that he bought the rink in 2014 because he met his wife, Diane, at the counter around 35 years ago. He also recalled his mother bringing him to the rink as a child.

Customers can still enjoy the rink until April 1. The rink is open 7-9 p.m., Thursdays; 7-10 p.m., Fridays; and 1-3:30 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., Saturdays.

Contact the rink at 309-827-7465 or visit skate-n-place.godaddysites.com for more information.